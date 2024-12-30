Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australia rip out seven late wickets to beat India, lead series 2-1

AFP |
Dec 30, 2024 12:21 PM IST

Australia rip out seven late wickets to beat India, lead series 2-1

Australia ripped out seven Indian wickets in the final session of the fourth Test in Melbourne on Monday to win by 184 runs and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Australia rip out seven late wickets to beat India, lead series 2-1
Australia rip out seven late wickets to beat India, lead series 2-1

India collapsed to 155 all out with just 12.5 overs left in the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will need to win the final Test starting in Sydney on Friday to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 3-28, removed top-scorer Yashasvi Jaiswal for 84 as India's last seven wickets fell for 34 runs from 20.3 overs.

Set an unlikely 340 runs to win, India looked well placed to save it when Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batted through the entire second session to be 112-3 at tea.

However, the departure of Pant for 30, caught in the deep from a wild shot off part-time spinner Travis Head, sparked their collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja and first-innings centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy came and went quickly before Cummins ended Jaiswal's gritty 208-ball knock in controversial fashion.

The 23-year-old was given not out to a caught-behind appeal from an attempted hook.

But the decision was overturned by the TV umpire on visual evidence that the ball had changed direction, even though no noise was picked up by technology.

Akash Deep was caught at short leg off Scott Boland before Jasprit Bumrah scored his second duck of the match and Mohammed Siraj was the last man out, trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon, who finished with 2-37.

A tenacious Washington Sundar was left not out five after facing 45 balls.

India's hopes were rocked in the first session when veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all departed for single figure scores.

Cummins completed an inspirational Test, taking 3-38 and six wickets in all adding to scoring 90 runs, the best batting match tally of his career.

dgi/dh

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On