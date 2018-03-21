Australia’s D’Arcy Short says good IPL performances can take his career to next level

There have been innumerable success stories that have emerged from a stint at the Indian Premier League. One such story about to be written is that of D’Arcy Short, an Australian domestic cricketer whose exploits in Big Bash League prompted the IPL franchises to sit up and take notice of his big-hitting ability. Rajasthan Royals bidding for him and getting him at ~4 crore was proof of that.

The southpaw hammered the highest total in a BBL match, scoring an unbeaten 122 off 69 balls for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat to grab eyeballs and in addition to this milestone, he ended up with a total of 572 runs in 11 innings at strike-rate of 148.57 and with 26 sixes to his name.

He thus forced himself into the Australian cricket team for a T20 tri-series involving England, New Zealand and came up with stellar knocks to repose the faith shown in him.

In a chat, D’Arcy, who hails from a town called Katherine where the biggest cricket ground is named after his grandfather Peter, talks about his excitement to be part of IPL, how playing under Steve Smith and Shane Warne can benefit him.

Excerpts from an interview with him...

A lot of cricketers including Australians have made their mark in previous editions of Indian Premier League which has helped them in their cricket careers, like Shaun Marsh. What do you make of IPL?

No one can take away the fact that IPL is the most popular T20 league in the world and players have benefitted a lot after playing in it. Everyone wants to have an IPL contract and rub shoulders with the best. I too wanted to be part of it and I am excited to go out there and give my best to my team.

Were you eyeing a place in any of the teams in IPL during the auction? Did you speak with any Australian cricketer for inputs ahead of your maiden IPL season?

I was tied up with cricket commitments and was not keeping a tab on the auction. But when I got to know that two-three IPL franchises were bidding for me during the auction which RR eventually won, I got an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to step into the ground.

I had a long discussion with Marcus Stonis about Indian conditions and how things generally work in IPL.

Will it help you to have an Australian captain in Steve Smith and mentor in Shane Warne who has had brilliant stint as a player with Rajasthan Royals?

It would be superb to have Steve as captain of the team. He is world-class cricketer and a brilliant captain. He has played a lot of cricket till date and gathered loads of experience.

I won’t shy away from asking him anything. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, he is an intelligent customer. He is a legend and his presence in the dressing room can do wonders. IPL would give a new curve to me. I am also excited to play alongside Ajinka Rahane, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

What sort of strategy would you adopt on Indian pitches?

I think the standard of spin bowling would be quite amazing in IPL. The pitches will also help slower bowlers a bit. I hope to do my job and build my innings in each game. I know the kind of wickets we get in BBL are very different from the Indian pitches, so I will have to adjust accordingly.

Having already made T20 debut for Australia, what do you think it will take you to secure a place in the Australian ODI and Test teams? Can performances in IPL also help you do that?

After my last BBL stint, I was given a T20 call-up. I was over the moon. The taste of international cricket is what every cricketer desires.

Playing for your country in all formats, especially Tests, gives you the ultimate satisfaction. I need to use all the chances I get from now on and leave an impression. Doing well in IPL can certainly give a push to my career. I have learnt a lot from my mentor Justin Langer and would keep discussing with him what all I need to do.

Who is your favourite batsman/all-rounder of all time ? Do you think your BBL experience would give you an edge over others in IPL?

I have been mighty influenced by Andrew Symonds. He was a game-changer — always useful with the bat and handy with the ball. I don’t think the BBL experience can give me an edge but it can help me a great deal in IPL.

What else other than cricket is on your mind while coming to India? Is someone from your family also travelling to India during IPL?

I am looking forward to seeing the beautiful forts in Rajasthan and also go and visit the Taj Mahal in Agra with my father, who will be in India for a few days.