e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Australia’s Nic Maddinson out of Pakistan clash over mental health issues

Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday.

cricket Updated: Nov 09, 2019 11:10 IST
AFP
AFP
Perth
File image of Nic Maddinson
File image of Nic Maddinson(File image/Cricket Australia)
         

Nic Maddinson on Saturday pulled out of Australia A’s clash against Pakistan in Perth on mental health grounds, all-but ruling him out of contention for a berth in the Test squad. The middle-order batsman’s decision comes barely a week after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from Australia’s Twenty20 team to deal with similar issues. Cameron Bancroft will replace Maddinson for the three-day match against Pakistan at Perth Stadium from Monday.

“Nic has made the right decision and we are all behind him,” said Australia A coach Graeme Hick. “It is braver to speak up than to suffer in silence and I applaud Nic for having the courage to put his health first.” His withdrawal almost certainly rules him out of the opening Test against Pakistan in Brisbane later this month, with the Australia A game widely seen as a final chance to impress selectors.

Also read: KPL spot-fixing arrests ‘matter of when, not if’

It opens the door to Travis Head or rising star Will Pucovski, who has also struggled with mental health issues in the past, to stake their case. Maddinson’s decision followed Maxwell, one of the world’s best short-format batsman, late last month opting to take a “short” break from cricket to deal with similar challenges.

Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia’s head of sports science and medicine, said the governing body was committed to better understanding mental health and supporting those needing help.

Also read: Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after move to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020

“Mental health is a challenge faced by Australian communities and elite sporting organisations and cricket is no different,” he said. “Like other professional sports we are working very hard to better understand the challenges faced by our players and staff so we can support them.”

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news