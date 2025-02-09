Menu Explore
Australia seal historic first Test series win in Sri Lanka in 14 years, last success came under Ponting's captaincy

PTI |
Feb 09, 2025 01:38 PM IST

It's Australia's first test series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2011. Their last success came under Ricky Ponting's captaincy, a 1-0 victory in 2011.

Australia wrapped up a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing the second test with a commanding nine-wicket win in Galle on Sunday. Top order batter Marnus Labuschagne flicked a delivery from retiring Sri Lankan player Dimuth Karunaratne to mid-wicket to complete the triumph, just 15 minutes before lunch on the fourth day.

Australia's players pose with the trophies after their win at the end of the second Test cricket match.(AFP)
Australia's players pose with the trophies after their win at the end of the second Test cricket match.(AFP)

It's Australia's first test series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2011. Their last success here came under Ricky Ponting's captaincy, a 1-0 victory in 2011. However, they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in 2016 under Steve Smith's leadership, and the 2022 series ended in a 1-1 draw. This time, with Smith standing in as captain for Pat Cummins, the victory was a welcome redemption.

Also Read: 'Rachin Ravindra being monitored under HIA processes': New Zealand's big update as star suffers Champions Trophy scare

Australia approached the series with meticulous planning — including a training camp in Dubai — and executed their strategies with precision.

Their batters laid the foundation with big hundreds, allowing the bowlers to dictate terms with attacking fields. Meanwhile, the spinners displayed remarkable discipline and variety, putting relentless pressure on Sri Lanka and paved the way for a resounding 2-0 series win.

The tourists had set the tone early, winning the first test by an innings and 242 runs – Sri Lanka's heaviest ever test defeat. They remained clinical in the second match, ensuring there was no way back for the hosts.

Sri Lanka resumed Sunday on 211-8, holding a slender lead of just 54 runs, with much riding on vice-captain Kusal Mendis, who had remained unbeaten overnight.

Mendis brought up his second half-century in the game by guiding Nathan Lyon to deep cover but perished in the same over, caught at short square leg by Steve Smith.

The dismissal was a milestone moment – Smith's 200th Test catch, a feat previously achieved by only four players: Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, and Joe Root.

Beau Webster wrapped up the innings soon after, leaving Australia with a modest target of 75 runs.

Sri Lanka briefly found hope when Prabath Jayasuriya removed Travis Head (20) early, caught behind. However, Usman Khawaja (27 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (26 not out) calmly guided the visitors home with an unbroken 37-run stand.

Alex Carey was named Man of the Match for his outstanding 156 and four dismissals behind the stumps. His innings stands as the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia.

Steve Smith, the backbone of Australia's batting, was named Player of the Series, having scored back-to-back centuries .

This victory marks Australia's fourth consecutive test win, having also won the final two matches of its recent 3-1 home series against India. It plays South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship at Lords in June. Sri Lanka slumped to its fourth straight defeat, sliding to sixth place in the final WTC standings.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
