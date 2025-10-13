Australia series might have forced Gill's hand in enforcing follow-on, Windies' fightback raises questions on his wisdom

Until March 2001, the follow-on was viewed as a badge of honour, a symbol of dominance and supremacy. Captains barely thought twice before sticking the opposition in for a second time, even if the lead was only 230 or thereabouts, so long as the bowlers hadn’t been required to bowl a lot in the first innings. India's captain Shubman Gill gestures during the third day of the second and final Test. (AFP)

All that changed after the Eden Gardens, following VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's monumental 376-run alliance, which transformed certain defeat into a glorious triumph. It was strictly a one-off, but the seismic impact of that partnership was so great that not even mighty Australia enforced the follow-up with past alacrity.

Steve Waugh had no reason not to expect a record-setting 17th consecutive victory when he asked India to bat again in Kolkata. In the first Test in a fortnight previously, India had been shot out for 176 and 219, and in the first dig at the Eden, they had mustered a meagre 171 to concede an advantage of 274. Why wouldn't you tighten the noose and drive home the advantage?

India, not always the most adventurous side when it comes to these issues, must have entertained similar thoughts when they invited West Indies to bat again on day three of the second Test in New Delhi. In the first Test in Ahmedabad, they had rolled the visitors over for 162 (44.1 overs) and 146 (45.1 overs), respectively. In the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, West Indies managed 248 on a slow surface, batting out 81.5 overs, but they still trailed by 270 when the last wicket fell.

Shubman Gill had to weigh up his options. There wasn’t much to suggest that the West Indies would offer humongous resistance, true, but his five-pronged attack had spent nearly six hours on the park. The pitch hadn’t shown too many signs of deterioration, but it was expected that by the end of day three, there would be greater purchase for Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, if not Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The Caribbeans didn’t seem to be reading Kuldeep’s wrist-spin, a fact supported by his fifth five-for in the first innings. Maybe the wounds were still sore, the scars still fresh, the mindset still addled?

In only his seventh Test in charge, Gill bit the bullet and opted to enforce the follow-on. It was the first time since Fatullah in June 2015 that India had done so in ten available opportunities when their lead was less than 300. Fatullah was nothing more than a token gesture. In a match severely affected by the weather, India declared at the end of day three on 462 for six. There was no play before lunch on the fifth morning, which Bangladesh began on 111 for three, and the hosts were bowled out 40 minutes into the final session of the game for 256. The follow-on was for just bragging rights.

That wasn’t the case in the national capital. Time wasn’t a factor – the West Indian first innings ended almost exactly midway through the Test – and India could so easily have batted the rest of the day, at the very least, to extend their lead. There was no threat of rain, no chance of the weather playing truant. Three batting hours, and perhaps 175 more runs, would have given the bowlers time to dive into the ice bath or whatever they do, to rest and recharge and bowl on what, in theory, should be a more worn surface.

But Gill chose to go the other way. One isn’t sure how much his decision was influenced by the fact that he and half a dozen other players from this Test squad will fly out to Australia on Wednesday for a limited-overs series. In any case, the alluring prospect of a night at home, with their families, wouldn’t have been the only deciding factor. As the West Indies mounted a fierce and unexpected fightback and the bowlers were subjected to extreme toil, the Indian skipper might have wondered about the wisdom of his call, but being wise after the event doesn’t help anyone; hindsight is a great quality with no tangible benefits.

It's likely that Gill would have consulted his bowling group and head coach, Gautam Gambhir, before arriving at the decision to follow on. The collective would have gone by past history and expected more help for the spinners at least from the start of day four, but the surface defied all predictions. That said, despite the West Indies’ stellar resistance, India was always well ahead of the eight-ball. Victory should be eked out at some stage in Tuesday’s first session, but India have been forced to work extremely hard. Maybe that will make the 12 World Test Championship points that much sweeter.