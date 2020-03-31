Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has his car broken into, wallet stolen

cricket

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has his brand new car broken into early on Tuesday and his wallet was subsequently taken as well. According to a report, robbers broke into Paine’s car after he parked the vehicle on the street to make room for him to practice some shots in the garage. “I have actually just turned the garage into a bit of a home gym and I want to hang the (stocking) off the bit where the garage door opens,” Paine was quoted as saying by SEN Breakfast.

“I figured if I can, I can work on my cover drive while I’m at it, but I’ve actually hit a bit of a snag today because I moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text saying my credit card has been used.

“I went outside and the car door was open and the wallet’s gone,” he added.

Paine’s future as Australian Test captain is also in the air as Steve Smith’s leadership ban came to an end recently. Paine has done reasonably well as skipper but many see Smith as the perfect leader for this Australian team.

Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years over his involvement in the 2018 ball tampering scandal in South Africa. His sentence ended Sunday and he can again captain Australia if called upon.

The conclusion of Smith’s ban ends the period of upheaval in Australian cricket that followed the ball tampering incident in the second test at Cape Town in 2018 when Cameron Bancroft, with the knowledge of Smith and his vice-captain David Warner, used sandpaper to change the condition of the ball.