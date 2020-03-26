Australia unveil fan-designed T20I jersey for 2021-22 season

cricket

Cricket Australia (CA) revealed on Thursday that their newest kit has been designed by a fan named Kai Jaeger. The latest strip will be worn by Australia’s men’s and women’s teams in T20 Internationals.

CA took to social media to congratulate Jaeger’s whose designed jerseys will be worn by the two sets of Australian teams during the 2021-22 season.

Their post read: “Congratulations to Kai Jaeger, winners or the ‘It’s Your Design’ competition. The playing shirt, designed and voted by the fans, will be worn by our T20 teams during the 2021-22 home season.”

🤩 WINNING DESIGN 🤩 Congratulations to Kai Jaeger, the winner of our It's Your Design competition.



The @ASICSaustralia playing shirt – designed by and voted for by fans – will be worn by our T20 INTL teams during the 2021-22 home season.



Thanks to everyone who entered + voted! pic.twitter.com/LYxMQKwYqj — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 24, 2020

The latest jersey is predominantly dark green with shades of traditional yellow. The stripes on top half of the torso alleviates the vibrancy of the shirt.

“I tried to make it interesting and different from every angle, but still recognisable for Australian cricket fans,” Jaeger was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“The different shapes and colours help to keep the design fun and upbeat. The lines, with an upwards trajectory, create a sense of movement and represent the ever-changing nature of the game.”