Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan eye big upset in Mumbai, Steve Smith doubtful
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Score and Updates of AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: In an all important clash Afghanistan lock horns with Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. A win for Australia will take them to 12 points, which will also ensure them a semifinal berth. Afghanistan too are in the race ...Read More for semi-final and will hope for another upset. A win will take Afghanistan close to a semi-final spot but it still won't be assured.
The good news for Afghanistan is that few key players from the Australian camp are doubtful for the contest. Glenn Maxwell didn't feature in the previous clash against England and it'll be interesting to see if he's included in the XI. Steve Smith too has not been keeping well, so chances of him also being part of the XI is slender.
Afghanistan head into the clash after a seven-wicket win over Netherlands, while Australia defeated traditional rivals England by 33 runs in their last encounter.
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan
- Nov 07, 2023 10:36 AM IST
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Australia vs Afghanistan encounter, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:30 pm.
