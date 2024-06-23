Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Australia face Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, on Sunday in Kingston. Both sides will be looking for a win, in what is a crucial fixture. It is a must-win game for the Afghans to enter the semis. A loss for Afghanistan will mean an end to their World Cup campaign, which has been very promising. Meanwhile, a win will see Afghanistan remain in the competition....Read More

Australia will need to be wary of the pitch, as it could really favours the Afghan spin-attack. Speaking ahead of the game, Afghanistan captain Rashid said, "I think there are a few players who are very early in their international careers and they will learn from it. And World Cup is always the biggest stage when you're playing against the biggest team as well."

Meanwhile, speaking after toss, Australia's Josh Hazlewood said, "Didn’t know it was my 50th T20I. (On shifting formats) It’s just about adapting to the conditions. Sometimes, line and length works, other times it’s the yorkers and bouncers. It’s going to be a tough few days, we played on a different island just a couple of days ago and now we’re back, we’re island hopping at the moment. They’ve (Afghanistan) come a long way in the last 3-4 years, we found out in the 2023 WC. Their spinners are key."

Key pointers from Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match: