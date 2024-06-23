Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG openers Gurbaz, Zadran build momentum; AUS eye breakthrough
- 45 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: Gurbaz in good form
- 51 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: AFG 52/0 (8)
- 9 Sec ago AUS vs AFG: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
- 6 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: 6-1-4!
- 11 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: SIX! AFG 17/0 (4)
- 18 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: Cautious start by AFG
- 24 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: Good opening over by Agar
- 27 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: The action begins!
- 39 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: Playing XIs
- 40 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: What did the captains say?
- 45 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: AUS WIN TOSS!
- 46 Mins ago AUS vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Australia face Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, on Sunday.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Australia face Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture, on Sunday in Kingston. Both sides will be looking for a win, in what is a crucial fixture. It is a must-win game for the Afghans to enter the semis. A loss for Afghanistan will mean an end to their World Cup campaign, which has been very promising. Meanwhile, a win will see Afghanistan remain in the competition....Read More
Australia will need to be wary of the pitch, as it could really favours the Afghan spin-attack. Speaking ahead of the game, Afghanistan captain Rashid said, "I think there are a few players who are very early in their international careers and they will learn from it. And World Cup is always the biggest stage when you're playing against the biggest team as well."
Meanwhile, speaking after toss, Australia's Josh Hazlewood said, "Didn’t know it was my 50th T20I. (On shifting formats) It’s just about adapting to the conditions. Sometimes, line and length works, other times it’s the yorkers and bouncers. It’s going to be a tough few days, we played on a different island just a couple of days ago and now we’re back, we’re island hopping at the moment. They’ve (Afghanistan) come a long way in the last 3-4 years, we found out in the 2023 WC. Their spinners are key."
Key pointers from Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match:
- Australia win toss, opt to bowl.
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Gurbaz in good form
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Maxwell tosses it full, on off. Gurbaz slog sweeps it to cow corner for a four, goes between two fielders in the deep, shot!
AFG: 64/0 (10)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: AFG 52/0 (8)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Maxwell starts with a length ball, on middle-leg. Zadran guides it to short fine leg, no run. Then he guides Maxwell to deep square leg for a single, followed by another. Two more dots, wide and a single by Maxwell in the 8th over!
AFG: 52/0 (4)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: A length delivery by Cummins and Zadran clatters it to deep square leg, and past Agar for a four! Then Cummins sends a length delivery, on off, Zadran hammer sit to backward point for a four!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: 6-1-4!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: A length ball by Hazlewood, on off. Gurbaz smacks it over deep midwicket for aisx! Then it is a single, followed by a four past the fielder at fine leg!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: SIX! AFG 17/0 (4)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Cummins puts pressure on Afghanistan with five dots in this over. Then to negate the pressure, Gurbaz slams his final ball, full on middle, down the ground for a six! SHOT!
AFG: 17/0 (4)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Cautious start by AFG
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: A good length delivery by Hazlewood, on off. Gurbaz tries to guide it to third man, but it gets inside edged to fine leg, four! Good comeback by Hazlewood as his next five balls are dots!
AFG: 9/0 (2)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Good opening over by Agar
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Agar starts off with two dots and then tosses his third delivery full outside off, Gurbaz misses and so does Wade, four byes. Agar wraps up the over with a single and two dots. Zadran (0*) and Gurbaz (0*) are seeking a strong start here.
AFG: 5/0 (1)
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: The action begins!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Gurbaz and Zadran open for Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Agar will bowl the opening over for Australia!
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Playing XIs
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: AUS - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
AFG - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: What did the captains say?
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: After winning the toss, Australia captain Marsh said, "We're going to bowl first, try and have a read on conditions and have a good night. We know Afghanistan are a good side. We just need to trust our process and enjoy it. Ashton Agar comes in for Mitchell Starc, purely conditions based."
Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Rashid said, "To be honest we wanted to bat first. The record of this wicket suggests it becomes harder while chasing, we got what we wanted. What is done is done, can't think about the past. It's about the mindset we go in with today, the more you enjoy the better you perform. We've spoken about our execution and getting it right. It's about playing our cricket. Everyone likes to play against big teams, it's when you get better. Good occassion for us, we get better day by day facing these big teams. We have two changes, Kharote and Janat in for Najibullah Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai."
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: AUS WIN TOSS!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Australia captain Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone!
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs AFG: Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's T20 WC match between AUS and AFG.