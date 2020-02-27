Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Canberra: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh at Manuka Oval in Canberra. India have already qualified from the group following the third victory and today, Australia will have a chance to get closer to the semis. The hosts have won one and lost one while Bangladesh have lost their only match in the tournament so far.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana(w), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra