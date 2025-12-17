AUS vs ENG LIVE Score, Ashes 3rd Test: Now-or-never on disaster tour for Ben Stokes and team as Pat Cummins marks return
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Pat Cummins wins the toss and opts to bat first, but a big miss for the hosts that comes as a surprise: illness keeps Steven Smith out of this Test, and presents half an opportunity to England to try and take advantage of.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Slowly during the long break separating the second and third Test matches of this Ashes Test series, the tension has just built and built, and it does feel like there is some sort of tipping point arriving. Not for the Australian team, with the hosts having taken a clinical 2-0 series lead and now getting three chances to avoid a loss and retain the Ashes once again – although winning at home will always be the standard the Baggy Greens have for themselves....Read More
No, it's in the England camp, where the sentiment very much seems to be that either it all goes right from here, or it all goes wrong. Already humiliated with two heavy losses, losing again is simply not an option. Are England interested in turning up to show some fight in this series? The answer is probably yes, but the challenge laid down by the fans at home is to prove that on the field, rather in the press conference rooms.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XI
The hosts welcome back their captain – just if England were interested in a little more bad news. A player of Cummins' quality returning takes Australia to greater heights, but this is still a team with some weaknesses. Nathan Lyon also comes back in as well, as a very familiar bowling unit takes shape – but a big miss at the last-minute, as Steven Smith misses out.
For England, Josh Tongue comes in for Gus Atkinson, who hasn't quite found his rhythm.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Still no spinner for England; just one change
For England, the calls for an extra frontline spinners in Shoaib Bashir to be used as temperatures increase down under have fallen on deaf ears. Will Jacks remains the choice to carry that burden – will it be enough?
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Three changes for the Aussies – Steve Smith the big miss
Despite leading the series 2-0, it is Australia making three changes – two planned, with Cummins and Lyon in for Doggett and Neser – but one forced, as Smith has to miss out. Khawaja comes back in, and reportedly will bat at four.
AUS Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: WELCOME BACK TO ADELAIDE, where Australia have won the toss and opted to BAT
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Good morning! The Ashes are back, after a couple of weeks in which there has been no lack of drama with England's vacationing after going down 2-0. But was that just the tonic Ben Stokes and his team needed?
We find out soon, but some big last-minute news from the Australian camp as Pat Cummins wins the toss and opts to bat first: no Steven Smith for this match, kept out by illness. Opportunity for England?