AUS vs ENG LIVE Score, Ashes 3rd Test: Now-or-never on disaster tour for Ben Stokes and team as Pat Cummins marks return

Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Pat Cummins returns for the Aussies, already 2-0 up.

Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Slowly during the long break separating the second and third Test matches of this Ashes Test series, the tension has just built and built, and it does feel like there is some sort of tipping point arriving. Not for the Australian team, with the hosts having taken a clinical 2-0 series lead and now getting three chances to avoid a loss and retain the Ashes once again – although winning at home will always be the standard the Baggy Greens have for themselves. No, it's in the England camp, where the sentiment very much seems to be that either it all goes right from here, or it all goes wrong. Already humiliated with two heavy losses, losing again is simply not an option. Are England interested in turning up to show some fight in this series? The answer is probably yes, but the challenge laid down by the fans at home is to prove that on the field, rather in the press conference rooms. Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XI The hosts welcome back their captain – just if England were interested in a little more bad news. A player of Cummins' quality returning takes Australia to greater heights, but this is still a team with some weaknesses. Nathan Lyon also comes back in as well, as a very familiar bowling unit takes shape – but a big miss at the last-minute, as Steven Smith misses out. For England, Josh Tongue comes in for Gus Atkinson, who hasn't quite found his rhythm. AUS Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue ...Read More

