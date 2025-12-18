AUS vs ENG LIVE Score, Ashes 3rd Test: Jofra Archer picks up Starc's wicket, only after he hits 5 fours, reaches fifty

Live

Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins share a look after the latter's dismissal on Day 1.

Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: On a balanced but not uncontroversial first day of the third Test match, hosts Australia once again got the runs on the board without needing to rely on anything particularly special. Thanks to hometown boy Alex Carey's century at the Adelaide Oval, they reached 326/8 overnight, and have a chance of pushing that past 350: it's what to be expected on a good batting surface, and certainly good enough to ask England the question of whether they have enough in the tank to haul that down. England will know taking the last two wickets will be non-negotiable, particularly with the second new ball in hand, and that the key phase of play will be getting off to a good start with the bat. Partnerships will be the priority, just handing off the baton to one another and slowly building on this innings; their natural game will be enough to keep the scoring going at a strong level, without needing to turn to silliness or unorthodoxy that has come to be associated with ‘Bazball’. Last chance to try and rescue this series awaits in Adelaide – can England take advantage to haul their way back into the series? Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XIs AUS Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue ...Read More

