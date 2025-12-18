AUS vs ENG LIVE Score, Ashes 3rd Test: Jofra Archer picks up Starc's wicket, only after he hits 5 fours, reaches fifty
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: The hosts begin Day 2 with an overnight score of 326/8 thanks to Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja's efforts on the opening day. England will need to bat with application and grit on Day 2 – but need to take the last 2 wickets quickly first.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: On a balanced but not uncontroversial first day of the third Test match, hosts Australia once again got the runs on the board without needing to rely on anything particularly special. Thanks to hometown boy Alex Carey's century at the Adelaide Oval, they reached 326/8 overnight, and have a chance of pushing that past 350: it's what to be expected on a good batting surface, and certainly good enough to ask England the question of whether they have enough in the tank to haul that down....Read More
England will know taking the last two wickets will be non-negotiable, particularly with the second new ball in hand, and that the key phase of play will be getting off to a good start with the bat. Partnerships will be the priority, just handing off the baton to one another and slowly building on this innings; their natural game will be enough to keep the scoring going at a strong level, without needing to turn to silliness or unorthodoxy that has come to be associated with ‘Bazball’.
Last chance to try and rescue this series awaits in Adelaide – can England take advantage to haul their way back into the series?
Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XIs
AUS Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
ENG Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: England have already leaked nearly 40 runs here in 5 overs. Not the best planning from Stokes to allow even number 11 to get boundaries away. Cheap runs to lose.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: There it is! Starc hits 5 boundaries in no time in the morning, and Archer finally gets it right. Lands it on the stumps and gets it to seam back in and knock over leg stump.
Tell you what, that's some heated discussion between Archer and Stokes. The bowler catching flak for not following the plan? We will find out sooner rather than later about that, I'm sure.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Exactly the start England DIDN'T want/ They must be getting a sense of deja vu. The ball not doing all that much as Stokes can just punch it through the off-side for a pair of boundaries.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: England need to be careful here. They don't want to bleed too many runs to the tail – that is part of what killed them in Brisbane. Wrapping this up is crucial.
Starc onto 41*.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Just to recap where we are as play on Day 2 begins: Australia are down to their last two wickets, but Mitchell Starc continues to show remarkable form with the bat and ball alike. Having shown some attacking intent late on Day 1, Starc is on 33*, and has Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland for company.
However, England have a 3-over old second new ball, and will have intentions of wrapping things up nice and early.
Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Good morning! We rejoin the action in Adelaide, where Australia are 326/8 overnight after the first day. A hot day awaits in South Australia, but the question is whether England can do enough to stay alive. Let's find out!