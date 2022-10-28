Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS vs ENG clash threatened by relentless rain in Melbourne

Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Any match between Australia and England is a big one but this one has the added value of being a virtual quarter-final for both teams. They have lost a game each and need a win here to get into the top two of Group 1. However, it is not just each other that they have to be wary of. Showers are forecast for much of the day in Melbourne and the scheduled match between Afghanistan and Ireland was washed out a few minutes ago.

