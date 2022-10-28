Home / Cricket / Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS vs ENG clash threatened by relentless rain in Melbourne
Live

Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS vs ENG clash threatened by relentless rain in Melbourne

cricket
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England Today's Match: Relentless rain in Melbourne has put a cloud over the blockbuster Group 1 fixture. Follow live score and updates of AUS vs ENG here.

Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022
Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022
ByHT Sports Desk
Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Any match between Australia and England is a big one but this one has the added value of being a virtual quarter-final for both teams. They have lost a game each and need a win here to get into the top two of Group 1. However, it is not just each other that they have to be wary of. Showers are forecast for much of the day in Melbourne and the scheduled match between Afghanistan and Ireland was washed out a few minutes ago. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Australia full squad

    David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

  • Oct 28, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    T20 World Cup Live score: The Rain Song

    The Led Zeppelin classic seems to be the tune for the day in Melbourne. Spring showers have swept through the city, which may make its residents happy but not those who love cricket in the city, or outside it. Out of the four matches played thus far at the MCG, only one, the thrill-a-minute affair between India and Pakistan, was left untouched by rain. Among the rest, one was decided by Mr. Duckworth, Mr. Lewis and Mr. Stern and two others, both of them involving Afghanistan, were washed out without a ball being bowled. Staying on the Zeppelin theme, someone needs to find a stairway to heaven and turn off the tap. 

  • Oct 28, 2022 11:38 AM IST

    Australia vs England Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Australia and England. The first two teams to play Test cricket. Two teams caught in a perennial rivalry played out most prominently in Test cricket through the Ashes but a World Cup clash between them is a tantalising prospect. Especially when you consider that both teams are filled with T20 superstars, most of whom who also would be seeing this match as a good time to finally come good after being largely disappointing throughout this tournament. However, there is a potential spanner in the works lurking above the cavernous MCG today. Let us hope that this match won't go down the road that the Afghanistan-Ireland game went earlier today.  

t20 world cup

