AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland

Feb 11, 2026 2:03:56 PM IST

Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: The surface at Colombo's R.Premadasa has played on the slower side early in this tournament, with grip and pace-off bowling doing most of the talking once the ball gets older. In the opening game at the venue, the pitch rewarded spin and cutters, and the back end became all about taking pace off rather than trying to hit the deck hard. What's also interesting is the recent trend shift: chasing had been the comfort zone here for a long stretch, but the first game of the tournament went the other way - a reminder that set a total and defend with spin is back on the table if the surface stays dry.

For this game, expect the middle overs to be the decisive phase: spinners on, seamers living on slower balls, and batters needing sweeps, strike-rotation and hard running more than pure muscle.