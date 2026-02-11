AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia look to make a powerful start to their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Colombo.
- 1 Mins agoAustralia's previous World Cup in subcontinent
- 10 Mins agoPitch watch
- 20 Mins agoAustralia's key men
- 29 Mins agoIreland's key men
- 33 Mins agoAustralia vs Ireland - Head to Head in T20Is
- 43 Mins agoFearless Ireland meet Australia
- 51 Mins agoAustralia at the T20 World Cup
- 54 Mins agoIreland's rare window
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoAustralia's headaches
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoAustralia’s firepower meets Ireland’s mischief
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia start their campaign against Ireland.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia arrive with the kind of swagger only a side stacked with power-hitters and ruthless pace can carry into a T20 World Cup, but Ireland have made a habit of treating reputations like disposable cups. For the live blog build-up, this is the perfect clash of templates: Australia’s method is to squeeze you with hard lengths, then detonate late; Ireland’s is to hang around, steal overs, and wait for one over of chaos to flip the script. The pressure point could be the middle overs—Australia will want their spinners to own the tempo, while Ireland need someone to manufacture boundaries without taking reckless swings. ...Read More
Watch the match-ups: left-handers versus the heavy ball, the new-ball seamers versus Ireland’s top order, and Australia’s finishers against whatever Ireland have left for the last four overs. In a tournament where one stumble can rewrite a group, Australia chase control; Ireland chase belief. If it gets close, every ball will feel like a referendum on nerve and preparation. Ireland will take comfort from their history of dragging favourites into awkward chases, while Australia know these are the games that punish complacency.
Squads -
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia's previous World Cup in subcontinent
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: The last T20 World Cup in the subcontinent (India, 2016) was a reminder for Australia that pedigree doesn't buy you a semi-final spot. Australia stumbled out of the blocks with tight losses to New Zealand and then India, before steadying with wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. It still wasn't enough: they finished third in their Super 10 group and watched the knockouts from the sidelines. For Australia, it is the cautionary tale they know too well - in these conditions one misread chase one leaky middle phase can undo an entire campaign.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pitch watch
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: The surface at Colombo's R.Premadasa has played on the slower side early in this tournament, with grip and pace-off bowling doing most of the talking once the ball gets older. In the opening game at the venue, the pitch rewarded spin and cutters, and the back end became all about taking pace off rather than trying to hit the deck hard. What's also interesting is the recent trend shift: chasing had been the comfort zone here for a long stretch, but the first game of the tournament went the other way - a reminder that set a total and defend with spin is back on the table if the surface stays dry.
For this game, expect the middle overs to be the decisive phase: spinners on, seamers living on slower balls, and batters needing sweeps, strike-rotation and hard running more than pure muscle.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia's key men
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: This is Australia's first match in the tournament - and with the injury list biting, the spotlight tightens on the core. Mitchell Marsh sets the tone as captain and muscle at the top, while Travis Head is the early accelerator who can break a game in six overs. Behind them, Josh Inglis becomes crucial for pace against spin, and Glenn Maxwell is the chaos button Australia press when the match feels stuck.
Bowling wise, it is Adam Zampa who has to control the middle, with Nathan Ellis likely handling the grimy death overs. With the main quicks missing, the supporting case - Xavier Bartlett and Matt Kuhnemann - suddenly matters a lot.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ireland's key men
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Ireland's first match made it clear who their tone-setters are. Harry Tector held the chase together, while Ross Adair gave them early momentum. The engine room looked lively too, with Lorcan Tucker running hard and building a key stand with Tector. With the ball, George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy kept them in the game, while Mark Adair was used his vairations cleverly. That core gives Ireland belief - and give Australia a very specific - hit list.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia vs Ireland - Head to Head in T20Is
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Australia and Ireland haven't played often in T20Is, but the pattern is clear: two meetings, two Australian wins. The first came in Colombo in September 2012, where Australia chased comfortably, winning by seven wickets. A decade later, they met again at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Brisbane; and Australia's muscle showed once more - a 42-run win after putting up a big total.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Fearless Ireland meet Australia
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Ireland's opener was the kind of performance that showed they are here to compete, not just show up. They played with clear intent - smart powerplay choices, calculate aggression, and a proper edge in the field. Even when momentum wobbled, they didn't go into a shell; they kept hunting small wins, over by over, instead of waiting for the game to happen to them.
For Australia, that is the warning horn. This won't be a side gifting soft overs or panicking under heat. Australia need to win the first 4-5 overs convincingly, otherwise Ireland's confidence from match one gives them freedom to swing, steal, and drag this into upset territory.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia at the T20 World Cup
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Australia's T20 World Cup history is a mix of big expectation and the format's harsh reality checks. They have been around since the earliest edition of the tournament - but for a long time they looked like a heavyweight still adjusting to T20 rhythms - dominant on paper, strangely vulnerable in the squeeze overs and in tricky chases. There were bright spikes like a runners-up finish in 2010 and periodic semi-final pushes, but also campaigns where one bad night exposed their margin for error.
The real pivot came in 2021, when Australia finally nailed the template and won their maiden T20 World Cup title.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ireland's rare window
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: This is the kind of match where Ireland don't need miracles. Australia's injury-hit balance means fewer automatic match-winners, and if Ireland can get past the initial nerves, the game starts breathing. One tight powerplay with the ball, one brave middle-overs phase with the bat, and suddenly Australia are chasing feel rather than a plan.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia's headaches
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Australia's build-up has been messy, and it is not just form. They have arrive without their familiar pace big three: Josh Hazlewood is out of the tournament, Pat Cummins hasn't made it after managing a back issue, and Mitchell Starc is no longer in the T20I picture. Add to that a fresh hit to their batting depth, with Tim David set to miss the Ireland game, and suddenly this looks like a very different Australia.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia’s firepower meets Ireland’s mischief
Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: All eyes on the toss and the first two overs: Australia’s quicks will probe Ireland’s top order with pace and bounce, while Ireland will try to nick early momentum with fearless intent. The key contest is tempo—Australia want control through the middle, Ireland want disruption through match-ups, sharp running, and a couple of “why not?” overs.