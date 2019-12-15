e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Perth: Live score and updates

Catch all the live score and updates from the 1st Test, Day 4 at Perth between Australia and New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2019 09:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Perth
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Perth(AP)
         

 

Australia were batting on 167 for six with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins on the crease. Kiwi pacers Neil Wagner and Tim Southee took three wickets each on the day for the visitors. However, Australia have already built an impressive lead of 417 runs and have chance to push for 500.

tags
top news
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news