Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4, Perth: Live score and updates
Catch all the live score and updates from the 1st Test, Day 4 at Perth between Australia and New Zealand.cricket Updated: Dec 15, 2019 09:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia were batting on 167 for six with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins on the crease. Kiwi pacers Neil Wagner and Tim Southee took three wickets each on the day for the visitors. However, Australia have already built an impressive lead of 417 runs and have chance to push for 500.
