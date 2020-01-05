Australia vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 in Sydney: Live score and updates.

cricket

Day 3: Australia have continued their dominance in Test cricket and have New Zealand on the edge in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia finished their first innings on a huge score of 454 runs and have already wrapped up the three-match series after winnings the first two Tests. Marnus Labuschagne continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket on the second day of the third Test. In reply, New Zealand are batting on 63 for no loss.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, William Somerville, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon