e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: Pat Cummins clearly best bowler in the world, says captain Tim Paine

Australia vs New Zealand: Pat Cummins clearly best bowler in the world, says captain Tim Paine

Cummins, 26, has enjoyed a great year as he had become the second-fastest Australian paceman behind Charlie Turner to a 100 Test wickets.

cricket Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
File image of Pat Cummins
File image of Pat Cummins(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia skipper Tim Paine reckons his teammate and pacer Pat Cummins is the ‘best bowler’ in the world currently. Cummins is presently the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket. Cummins, 26, has enjoyed a great year as he had become the second-fastest Australian paceman behind Charlie Turner to a 100 Test wickets.

“He is clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up. Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he has done it every game,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I think he is getting better with experience as well, I think you are noticing he is not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill,” he added.

Cummins had recorded a six-wicket haul in the first Test of the ongoing three-match rubber against New Zealand in Perth, helping Australia register a huge 296-run victory over the visitors.

Recently, Cummins had become became the most expensive foreign player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crore.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the second Test beginning Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

tags
top news
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
At Atal Bhujal Yojana launch, PM Modi’s lesson on the art of communication
‘We have power of truth, China has power of gun’: Dalai Lama
‘We have power of truth, China has power of gun’: Dalai Lama
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam probe; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
CBI takes over Yamuna Expressway scam probe; books Ex-CEO and 20 others
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
New ACB affidavit in irrigation scam puts Pawar clean chit under cloud
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
New ‘Realme X2 Pro Master Edition’ comes in Red Brick, Concrete colours
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
ICC posts astonishing statistics for Virat Kohli in this decade
Watch: Jawans sing ‘jingle bells’ as they celebrate Christmas on LoC in Kashmir
Watch: Jawans sing ‘jingle bells’ as they celebrate Christmas on LoC in Kashmir
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news