e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine’s blunder see Australia miss an easy run out - Watch

The Australian bowlers continued their domination on Day 3 in the ongoing Perth Test match as they knocked over New Zealand for 166 in the first innings.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tim Paine of Australia
Tim Paine of Australia(Getty Images)
         

The Australian bowlers continued their domination on Day 3 in the ongoing Perth Test match as they knocked over New Zealand for 166 in the first innings. Mitchell Starc was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 5 for 52. Nathan Lyon chipped in with a couple of wickets while Ross Taylor was the top scorer for the Blackcaps with 80 runs.

However, Australia Test captain Tim Paine was not at his best as he missed an easy easy run-out chance and thus gave New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling an early life on Day 3. This, however, did not come back to bite Australia as Pat Cummins knocked over the wicket-keeper batsman soon after.

 

ALSO READ: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Perth Test with hamstring strain

The visitors trailed by 250 runs in the first innings, but Australia didn’t enforce the follow-on given the extreme heat and the absence of front line paceman Josh Hazlewood due to injury.

Smith took three catches, including his blinder on the second day to remove Kane Williamson for 34 and end a 76-run third-wicket stand with Taylor.

His third was contentious, when Colin de Grandhomme (23) was given out caught behind by umpire Aleem Dar to hand Starc his fifth scalp. De Grandhomme tried to fend off a rising delivery and the ball deflected off his helmet to Smith in slips, with Dar believing it also brushed the batsman’s gloves.

The batsman reviewed and although replays showed no conclusive evidence of contact with his gloves, third umpire Marais Erasmus said there was insufficient grounds to overturn the dismissal and Dar’s decision stood.

(With AFP inputs)

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘Bengal will be first state to implement citizenship act’:BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news