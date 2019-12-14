Australia vs New Zealand: Tim Paine’s blunder see Australia miss an easy run out - Watch

cricket

The Australian bowlers continued their domination on Day 3 in the ongoing Perth Test match as they knocked over New Zealand for 166 in the first innings. Mitchell Starc was the star with the ball as he returned with figures of 5 for 52. Nathan Lyon chipped in with a couple of wickets while Ross Taylor was the top scorer for the Blackcaps with 80 runs.

However, Australia Test captain Tim Paine was not at his best as he missed an easy easy run-out chance and thus gave New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling an early life on Day 3. This, however, did not come back to bite Australia as Pat Cummins knocked over the wicket-keeper batsman soon after.

The visitors trailed by 250 runs in the first innings, but Australia didn’t enforce the follow-on given the extreme heat and the absence of front line paceman Josh Hazlewood due to injury.

Smith took three catches, including his blinder on the second day to remove Kane Williamson for 34 and end a 76-run third-wicket stand with Taylor.

His third was contentious, when Colin de Grandhomme (23) was given out caught behind by umpire Aleem Dar to hand Starc his fifth scalp. De Grandhomme tried to fend off a rising delivery and the ball deflected off his helmet to Smith in slips, with Dar believing it also brushed the batsman’s gloves.

The batsman reviewed and although replays showed no conclusive evidence of contact with his gloves, third umpire Marais Erasmus said there was insufficient grounds to overturn the dismissal and Dar’s decision stood.

