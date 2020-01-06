Australia vs New Zealand: ‘What a screamer’: James Pattinson pulls off brilliant catch in Sydney Test - Watch

cricket

James Pattinson pulled off a blinder to stun both the commentators and the fans during the third Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney. Todd Astle went for a slog sweep off the bowling of Nathan Lyon but ended up top-edging it to the right of mid-off where Pattinson was positioned. The commentators thought that the ball will be landing safely but a well timed dive from the Australia fast bowler allowed him to complete the catch.The match did not last long after the catch as the hosts were able to clinch the match by 279 runs.

Lyon took 10 wickets for the match as Australia underlined their absolute dominance of New Zealand with a crushing 279-run victory in the third Test. The hosts were utterly ruthless with bat and ball throughout the series and dismissed New Zealand for 136 having declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416.

Lyon, aided by paceman Mitchell Starc’s 3-25, cleaned up the tail on a deteriorating pitch to finish with 5-50 to add to his 5-68 in the first innings. After New Zealand had slumped to 22-4, Colin de Grandhomme scored a gritty 52 and BJ Watling 19 off 108 balls and at one stage it looked like a fifth day might be needed for the first time in the series. But with Matt Henry unable to bat because of a broken thumb sustained earlier in the match Lyon ended the resistance under the SCG lights when he had Watling caught by Pat Cummins.

“It’s a great summer for the Australian test side and it’s very special to be part of it, to win tests at home and be very clinical in all wins, very impressive,” off-spinner Lyon said.

“To take 10 on my home deck in front of friends and family is pretty special but every chance you get to put the Baggy Green on is for me a dream come true.”

