Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 5 overs is 12/1
- 32 Mins agoPakistan at 12/1 after 5 overs
- 37 Mins agoPakistan at 5/1 after 4 overs
- 41 Mins agoPakistan at 5/1 after 3 overs
- 42 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 3/1 after 2.4 overs
- 46 Mins agoPakistan at 3/0 after 2 overs
- 51 Mins agoPakistan at 0/0 after 1 overs
- 23 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 23 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 23 Mins agoToss Update
- 48 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 04 Nov 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi...Read More
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 12/1 after 5 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Babar Azam 8 (7)
Abdullah Shafique 3 (18)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/9 (3)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 5/1 after 4 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 2 (17)
Babar Azam 2 (2)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/3 (2)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 5/1 after 3 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Babar Azam 2 (2)
Abdullah Shafique 2 (11)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 1/2 (2)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 3/1 after 2.4 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty to get rid of the debutant! This has set the perfect tone for Australia and Saim Ayub has to walk back for just 1 run!
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 3/0 after 2 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 2 (11)
Saim Ayub 1 (1)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/3 (1)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 0/0 after 1 overs
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdullah Shafique 0 (6)
Saim Ayub 0 (0)
Australia
Mitchell Starc 0/0 (1)
Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(C)(WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.