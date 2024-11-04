Explore
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 5 overs is 12/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 4, 2024 9:23 AM IST
    Pakistan at 12/1 after 5 overs, Babar Azam at 8 runs and Abdullah Shafique at 3 runs
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 04 Nov 2024 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 4, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    Pakistan at 12/1 after 5 overs

    Pakistan
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 8 (7)
    Abdullah Shafique 3 (18)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 1/9 (3)

    Nov 4, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    Pakistan at 5/1 after 4 overs

    Pakistan
    Pakistan
    Abdullah Shafique 2 (17)
    Babar Azam 2 (2)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/3 (2)

    Nov 4, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    Pakistan at 5/1 after 3 overs

    Pakistan
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 2 (2)
    Abdullah Shafique 2 (11)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 1/2 (2)

    Nov 4, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    It's a Wicket. Saim Ayub is out and Pakistan at 3/1 after 2.4 overs

    OUT! TIMBER! What a beauty to get rid of the debutant! This has set the perfect tone for Australia and Saim Ayub has to walk back for just 1 run!

    Nov 4, 2024 9:09 AM IST

    Pakistan at 3/0 after 2 overs

    Pakistan
    Pakistan
    Abdullah Shafique 2 (11)
    Saim Ayub 1 (1)
    Australia
    Pat Cummins 0/3 (1)

    Nov 4, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    Pakistan at 0/0 after 1 overs

    Pakistan
    Pakistan
    Abdullah Shafique 0 (6)
    Saim Ayub 0 (0)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/0 (1)

    Nov 4, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    Pakistan Playing XI

    Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(C)(WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

    Nov 4, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    Australia Playing XI

    Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

    Nov 4, 2024 8:32 AM IST

    Toss Update

    Australia won the toss and elected to field

    Nov 4, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
    1st ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

