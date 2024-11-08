Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia score after 3 overs is 21/1
- 32 Mins agoAustralia at 21/1 after 3 overs
- 35 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out and Australia at 21/1 after 2.2 overs
- 38 Mins agoAustralia at 20/0 after 2 overs
- 38 Mins agoJake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 1.5 overs
- 39 Mins agoJake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 1.3 overs
- 39 Mins agoJake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 12/0 after 1.2 overs
- 41 Mins agoAustralia at 8/0 after 1 overs
- 41 Mins agoMatthew Short smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . Australia at 8/0 after 0.6 overs
- 10 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 11 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 33 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi...Read More
Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.