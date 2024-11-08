Explore
Friday, Nov 8, 2024
New Delhi 20oC
Friday, Nov 8, 2024
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia score after 3 overs is 21/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 8, 2024 9:14 AM IST
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 21/1 after 3 overs, Steven Smith at 0 runs and Matthew Short at 8 runs
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 08 Nov 2024 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 8, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 21/1 after 3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Australia
    Steven Smith 0 (4)
    Matthew Short 8 (4)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 1/9 (2)

    Nov 8, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk is out and Australia at 21/1 after 2.2 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! LBW! Jake Fraser-McGurk plays down the wrong line and pays the price.

    Nov 8, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 20/0 after 2 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Australia
    Jake Fraser-McGurk 13 (9)
    Matthew Short 7 (3)
    Pakistan
    Naseem Shah 0/12 (1)

    Nov 8, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 20/0 after 1.5 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Jake Fraser-McGurk is in a punishing mood early on.

    Nov 8, 2024 9:07 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 16/0 after 1.3 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! And again! Short and wide, not all that wide this time, Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a lovely shot off the back foot and punches it through the same gap at covers for another boundary.

    Nov 8, 2024 9:07 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a Four on Naseem Shah bowling . Australia at 12/0 after 1.2 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! That went into the fence in no time at all! Short and wide outside off, too wide, Jake Fraser-McGurk reaches out and slaps it through the gap at covers for his first boundary.

    Nov 8, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia at 8/0 after 1 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Australia
    Matthew Short 7 (3)
    Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (3)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/8 (1)

    Nov 8, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Matthew Short smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . Australia at 8/0 after 0.6 overs

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Heaved away for the first boundary of the game!

    Josh Inglis
    Josh InglisAUS
    49 Runs
    M1
    HS49
    SR116.66

    Mitchell Starc
    Mitchell StarcAUS
    3 Wickets
    Inn1
    Avg11.00
    SR20.00
    Nov 8, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

    Nov 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Nov 8, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
    2nd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

