Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne

Marnus Labuschagne posted a composed 63 runs as Australia was dismissed for 318 during the lunch session on the second day of the second cricket test against Pakistan on Wednesday. On a Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch that continued to provide lateral movement for the seam bowlers, Australia lost seven wickets for 131 in an entertaining session that extended for over 2 1-2 hours due to rain delays on the opening day Tuesday. In contrast to Labuschagne’s 155-ball innings, Mitchell Marsh adopted an aggressive approach, smashing 41 off 60 deliveries. Australia's Nathan Lyon, right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during the second day of their cricket test match in Melbourne(AP)

Opting to bat first in overcast conditions, Australia had reached 187-3 at stumps on Tuesday. David Warner, who was dropped at slip on two, scored 38 in a 90-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja (42).

Steve Smith contributed 26 in a 46-run partnership with Labuschagne for the third wicket as Australia navigated through a challenging afternoon on a rain-interrupted first day of play, where only 66 of the scheduled 90 overs were bowled.

Travis Head (17) fell in the fifth over on Wednesday, caught at second slip off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-85). Aamir Jamal (3-64) dismissed Labuschagne in a pivotal moment, caught at slip at 250-5 after a 46-run stand with Marsh.

Marsh, at seven, was initially given out LBW, but he successfully reviewed the decision as replays showed an inside edge.

In a thrilling over from Hasan Ali (2-61), Marsh was once again given out the next delivery, caught behind, but the powerful batter earned a second reprieve when he appealed against the decision and replays indicated no edge.

However, Pakistan persisted, and further reward came when Labuschagne was caught at first slip at 250-5. Pakistan opted for the second new ball after 80 overs and swiftly dismissed Alex Carey (4) and Mitchell Starc (9).

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza