Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA live on TV and online

Mitchell Marsh's Australia will take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Cairns. Temba Bavuma has regained full fitness and is back to lead the Proteas in the ODI series against the hosts. For Australia, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have retired from the 50-over format, and it would be interesting to see how the hosts perform without these two. Australia will take on South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday. (AFP)

Australia have also rested Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the three-match series. However, Australia do have the services of Josh Hazlewood in the pace department. Marnus Labuschagne also makes a return to the scheme of things after being dropped from the Test playing XI.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa:

When will the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, August 19. The match will begin at 10 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa?

The 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.