Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Injury-plagued defending champs AUS face SA

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Defending champions Australia face South Africa in the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. It will be a re-match of the 2023 finals, with Laura Wolvaardt and Co. aiming for a different result this time....Read More

Both sides have well-balanced units in all departments. In terms of head-to-head in T20Is, Australia lead 9-1, which might look one-sided, but if South Africa played their best cricket, then they can seal a famous victory. South Africa have played three of their four Group B games in Dubai, winning all comfortably.

Meanwhile, Australia are injury-plagued and have played in this venue only once before. Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder on her World Cup comeback and has been ruled out. Then skipper Alyssa Healy left the field with a foot injury. Even without Healy, Australia are the team to beat in this World Cup. They have qualified for the semis in each of the nine editions, reaching the final since 2010.

Speaking ahead of the match, SA skipper Wolvaardt said, "It's easy to get swept away by Australia and what they've achieved, but at the end of the day, if we play a good game of cricket I think we have the talent to beat them. We've shown that in our T20 [series] earlier this year that we did. You can see the same with England and India not qualifying for semis - teams you thought would have [progressed]. But yeah, T20 cricket is a bit crazy sometimes. We just think if we keep it simple and focus on ourselves, we can do anything on the day."