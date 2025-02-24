Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

Australia and South Africa will square off in the Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both sides won their opening matches of the tournament, and a second win in a row will move them closer to the semi-final spot. Australia will take on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday. (AFP)

Australia pulled off their second-biggest chase in ODIs as Steve Smith and co chased down 352 runs against England in Lahore while South Africa brushed aside the challenge of Afghanistan in Karachi.

Heading into the contest, South Africa have the slight edge as Australia are without their experienced pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. However, Australia are known to raise their game under pressure situations.

The contest is expected to be cut-throat, and we are in for a cracking contest.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Here are all the live streaming details for Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Tuesday, February 25. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be available?

The live streaming for Australia vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.