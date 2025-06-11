Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA final live in India

Test cricket well and truly makes its return after a period that has been dominated by the white ball game, and it is only fitting that it is the most consequential Test match of the summer that will kick things off, at the most historic cricket ground in the world. Australia and South Africa gear up for the World Test Championship 2025 final. Australia, the defending champions, against South Africa, who have a terrible history of always being so close, but always also being so far. When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa, WTC Final 2025.(ICC)

It’s a golden opportunity for the Proteas to finally get their hands on some silverware, having had an impressive streak of results to earn their place in their first WTC final. Temba Bavuma captains a team well-suited to the conditions that will be on offer in London, but it’s the same old question for this team: do they have the mentality and the ability to perform under pressure that is a non-negotiable when it comes to winning finals and lifting trophies?

The opposite is true for the Aussies, who never seem to stop winning. Pat Cummins already led this team to a WTC win at the Oval in 2023, and now has the chance to keep hold of the mace and go back-to-back. The big four bowling attack is still there, as are cornerstones like Steve Smith. Nobody wants to bet against the Aussies in an ICC final, given their track record. Can they keep frustrating the Proteas?

Here are the streaming details for Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025:

Where is Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 being played?

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, UK.

When is Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025?

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 will begin on June 11, 2025, and be played until June 15, 2025.

What time will Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 begin?

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 will start at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local), with the toss at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 be broadcast in India?

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 be live-streamed in India?

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 will be live-streamed on JioHotstar in India. You can also follow along with live updates on Crickit.