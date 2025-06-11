WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates: Silverware on the line at Lord's as heavyweights face off for Test mace

WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS Live Updates: The ICC Test mace is once again back up for grabs, and it is a contest between two historic rivals at the home of cricket that will decide where the mace and the World Test Championship will go. Is it set to return to Australia, a land of serial winners, defending champions and a juggernaut of cricket year after year after year? Or, in a year across sports that has been one for the bridesmaids to finally have their moment, to shed disappointments of the past and take the mantle for themselves, will South Africa finally rid themselves of their long trophy curse and finally manage to get one over the line to lift the WTC title?...Read More

It will all come down to how these two teams perform at Lord’s, which will host the WTC final, a historic venue for what could prove to be a historic moment. Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma have marshalled terrific performances over the last 24 months to earn this spot in the title match for their teams, undoubtedly the most consistent teams in Test cricket over this previous cycle. South Africa and Australia are both blessed with spades of talent right across the team, and neither will mind playing at Lord’s, where their bowlers will be a constant threat but the attacking batters will find value for good performances.

Both teams have already announced their playing XIs, and there are no major surprises: Australia will welcome back Cam Green, a massive boost both to their batting, and especially to their bowling, which can now supplement their three incredible lead seamers with the hard-hitting pace and bounce of Green and Beau Webster. It’s an embarrassment of riches for the Aussies as they attempt to hold on to the mace, and it will need South Africa to be focused and committed through every single passage of play in this Test match to hold off a relentless opposition. It is just what Test cricket should be.

Despite the quality Australia possess, South Africa won’t be intimidated. They have had a terrific WTC campaign, winning four consecutive series, and seven out of eight Tests they have played in that span. Their sole series loss in this cycle came against New Zealand, when they sent a much-changed team to play against the Kiwis: for their core group, the players who will be on show this week, winning has become a habit, and that provides the sort of momentum that can prove difficult to overturn.

Day one will be crucial for both teams: as the understanding goes, a Test can’t be won on day one, but it can certainly be lost. It’s a long match where plenty will happen. But this is the day that will decide the momentum.