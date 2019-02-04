 Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Canberra: Live score and updates
Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Canberra: Live score and updates

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Canberra: Catch all the live score and updates

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2019 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs Sri Lanka,2nd Test,Day 4
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates his wicket off Sri Lanka's batsman Dinesh Chandimal with a teammates during day four of the second Test cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Manuka Oval Cricket Ground in Canberra on February 4, 2019. (AFP)

Live updates: Sri Lanka have been pushed back by some relentless Australian aggression. After piling on the runs, Mitchell Starc came back yet again in the second innings to scythe through the top order of Sri Lanka to put his side on the cusp of clinching the game on the fourth day.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 08:29 IST

