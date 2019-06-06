Australia vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc scripts history, breaks Saqlain Mushtaq’s 21-year-old record

Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he became the fastest bowler in the history of ODI cricket to scalp 150 wickets. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Starc ended with outstanding figures of 5/46 and played a pivotal role in Australia’s 15-run win over Windies in their second group stage match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Starc accounted for the wickets of Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell.

Courtesy of his five-star show, Starc also etched his name in history books as the quickest bowler to 150 ODI wickets. The speedster bettered former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq’s record by 1 match.

The off-spinner’s record stood for 21 years as he had achieved this feat on Jan 16, 1998 against India in Dhaka. Trent Boult, Brett Lee and Ajantha Mendis complete the top five of this illustrious list.

This is Starc’s sixth fifer of his ODI career and his second of the World Cup. His last five-wicket haul came against New Zealand in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. Moreover, this is Starc’s third fifer against Windies which is also an ODI record. Starc was earlier tied with South Africa spinner Imran Tahir on this list.

Courtesy of this victory, Australia extend their winning record to 10 consecutive ODIs while they have also won their last eight World Cup matches. The defending champions will next face India on Sunday at the iconic Oval.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 23:32 IST