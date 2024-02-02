Australia vs West Indies Live Score: 1st ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 AM
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, ...Read More Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 02, 2024 08:11 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs West Indies Match Details
1st ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article