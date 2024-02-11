Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs

Australia vs West Indies Highlights :



First Innings



Australia Score - 241/4 in 20.0 overs





Australia batting performance

Glenn Maxwell 120(55)

Tim David 31(14)



West Indies bowling performance

Jason Holder 4-42-2

Alzarri Joseph 4-31-1



Second Innings



West Indies Score - 207/9 in 20.0 overs





West Indies batting performance

Rovman Powell 63(36)

Andre Russell 37(16)



Australia bowling ...Read More performance

Marcus Stoinis 4-36-3

Josh Hazlewood 4-31-2



Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024