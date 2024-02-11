Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs
Australia vs West Indies Highlights :
First Innings
Australia Score - 241/4 in 20.0 overs
Australia batting performance
Glenn Maxwell 120(55)
Tim David 31(14)
West Indies bowling performance
Jason Holder 4-42-2
Alzarri Joseph 4-31-1
Second Innings
West Indies Score - 207/9 in 20.0 overs
West Indies batting performance
Rovman Powell 63(36)
Andre Russell 37(16)
Australia bowling performance
Marcus Stoinis 4-36-3
Josh Hazlewood 4-31-2
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 11, 2024 05:22 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs
Feb 11, 2024 05:22 PM IST
Jason Holder smashed a Six on Marcus Stoinis bowling . West Indies at 203/9 after 19.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:16 PM IST
SIX! MASSIVE HIT! Marcus Stoinis bangs this short and around middle, Jason Holder stands tall and smacks it well over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.200 up!
West Indies at 195/9 after 19 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Jason Holder 17 (11)
Alzarri Joseph 2 (4)
Australia
Spencer Johnson 2/39 (4)
Feb 11, 2024 05:10 PM IST
West Indies at 189/9 after 18 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Alzarri Joseph 0 (1)
Jason Holder 15 (8)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 2/31 (4)
Feb 11, 2024 05:09 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Akeal Hosein is out and West Indies at 189/9 after 17.5 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:09 PM IST
OUT! b Josh Hazlewood.
Feb 11, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Jason Holder smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 188/8 after 17.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:07 PM IST
FOUR! Jason Holder is taking Josh Hazlewood to the cleaners. Three boundaries in three balls.
Feb 11, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Jason Holder smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 184/8 after 17.2 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:07 PM IST
FOUR! Thats two in two!
Feb 11, 2024 05:06 PM IST
Jason Holder smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 180/8 after 17.1 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:06 PM IST
FOUR! Starts the over strong, gets himself a boundary! Jason Holder.
Feb 11, 2024 05:03 PM IST
West Indies at 176/8 after 17 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 63 (36)
Jason Holder 3 (4)
Australia
Adam Zampa 1/39 (4)
Feb 11, 2024 05:03 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Rovman Powell is out and West Indies at 176/8 after 16.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:03 PM IST
OUT! c Josh Inglis b Adam Zampa.
Feb 11, 2024 05:01 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 172/7 after 16.2 overs
Feb 11, 2024 05:01 PM IST
SIX! Incredible shot, over point that goes all the way for a SIX!
Feb 11, 2024 04:59 PM IST
West Indies at 165/7 after 16 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Jason Holder 1 (2)
Rovman Powell 54 (32)
Australia
Jason Behrendorff 1/55 (4)
Feb 11, 2024 04:57 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Romario Shepherd is out and West Indies at 164/7 after 15.4 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:57 PM IST
OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Behrendorff get's his first! West Indies lose their seventh!
Feb 11, 2024 04:55 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Six on Jason Behrendorff bowling . West Indies at 162/6 after 15.2 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:55 PM IST
SIX! Straight up and out of the boundary over the wicketkeeper's head to bring up the FIFTY for Rovman Powell.
Feb 11, 2024 04:52 PM IST
West Indies at 154/6 after 15 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 45 (29)
Romario Shepherd 12 (11)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/28 (3)
Feb 11, 2024 04:51 PM IST
Romario Shepherd smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 150/6 after 14.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:51 PM IST
SIX! Romario Shepherd joins the act now! This is flighted, full and on middle, in the slot as well, Romario Shepherd backs away a bit and dispatches it over the bowler's head fro a biggie.
Feb 11, 2024 04:48 PM IST
West Indies at 143/6 after 14 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 5 (8)
Rovman Powell 41 (26)
Australia
Marcus Stoinis 3/25 (3)
Feb 11, 2024 04:45 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Six on Marcus Stoinis bowling . West Indies at 142/6 after 13.2 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:45 PM IST
SIX! Into the crowd!
Feb 11, 2024 04:45 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . West Indies at 136/6 after 13.1 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:45 PM IST
FOUR! SMACKED! This is back of a length and around off, Rovman Powell waits for it and flat-bats it powerfully down the ground to the long off fence for a boundary.
Feb 11, 2024 04:43 PM IST
West Indies at 132/6 after 13 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 5 (6)
Rovman Powell 30 (22)
Australia
Spencer Johnson 2/34 (3)
Feb 11, 2024 04:43 PM IST
Romario Shepherd smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 132/6 after 12.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:43 PM IST
FOUR! A streaky one! This is pitched up and around off, Romario Shepherd swings wildly across the line and gets an inside edge towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. West Indies need 110 runs in 42 balls now!
Feb 11, 2024 04:38 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 127/6 after 12.2 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:38 PM IST
FOUR! Cheeky and effective!
Feb 11, 2024 04:38 PM IST
West Indies at 123/6 after 12 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 26 (19)
Romario Shepherd 1 (3)
Australia
Jason Behrendorff 0/44 (3)
Feb 11, 2024 04:37 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Six on Jason Behrendorff bowling . West Indies at 122/6 after 11.5 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:37 PM IST
SIX! BOOM! Rovman Powell getting into his groove now! Jason Behrendorff pitches this one up and around middle, Rovman Powell clears his front leg away and launches it flat and over the long on fielder for a biggie.
Feb 11, 2024 04:35 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Jason Behrendorff bowling . West Indies at 116/6 after 11.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:35 PM IST
FOUR! Finds the gap this time!
Feb 11, 2024 04:31 PM IST
West Indies at 110/6 after 11 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Romario Shepherd 0 (2)
Rovman Powell 14 (14)
Australia
Marcus Stoinis 3/14 (2)
Feb 11, 2024 04:30 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Andre Russell is out and West Indies at 110/6 after 10.4 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:30 PM IST
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! And it is that man, Marcus Stoinis again!
Feb 11, 2024 04:26 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Six on Marcus Stoinis bowling . West Indies at 107/5 after 10.1 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:26 PM IST
SIX! Into the stands!
Feb 11, 2024 04:26 PM IST
West Indies at 101/5 after 10 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Andre Russell 30 (13)
Rovman Powell 13 (13)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/17 (2)
Feb 11, 2024 04:26 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Six on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 100/5 after 9.5 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:26 PM IST
SIX! That's flat, that's long. Andre Russell gets a maximum!
Feb 11, 2024 04:24 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Four on Adam Zampa bowling . West Indies at 92/5 after 9.1 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:24 PM IST
FOUR! Squeezed away through point for a superb boundary! Andre Russell gets into the act. Fuller from Adam Zampa outside the line of the off stump and Andre Russell takes the front foot out and slashes the ball along the ground, beating point for a boundary.
Feb 11, 2024 04:22 PM IST
West Indies at 88/5 after 9 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 12 (12)
Andre Russell 18 (8)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/19 (3)
Feb 11, 2024 04:22 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 88/5 after 8.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:22 PM IST
FOUR! Rovman Powell gets innovative and fins himself a boundary!
Feb 11, 2024 04:17 PM IST
West Indies at 79/5 after 8 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Rovman Powell 6 (9)
Andre Russell 15 (5)
Australia
Adam Zampa 0/4 (1)
Feb 11, 2024 04:16 PM IST
West Indies at 75/5 after 7 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Andre Russell 12 (3)
Rovman Powell 5 (5)
Australia
Spencer Johnson 2/26 (2)
Feb 11, 2024 04:16 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 75/5 after 6.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:16 PM IST
FOUR! Picks up another boundary to finish the over.
Feb 11, 2024 04:16 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 71/5 after 6.5 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:16 PM IST
FOUR! Two in two! Another big swing of the bat from Andre Russell that finds the inside edge of the bat flying away from the wicketkeeper for his second boundary in 2 balls.
Feb 11, 2024 04:12 PM IST
Andre Russell smashed a Four on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 67/5 after 6.4 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:12 PM IST
FOUR! Clubbed away through mid-wicket, first ball.
Feb 11, 2024 04:11 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Sherfane Rutherford is out and West Indies at 63/5 after 6.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:11 PM IST
OUT! EDGED! Another wicket falls! Australia all over West Indies now!
Feb 11, 2024 04:06 PM IST
West Indies at 62/4 after 6 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 24 (11)
Rovman Powell 4 (4)
Australia
Marcus Stoinis 2/5 (1)
Feb 11, 2024 04:06 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Johnson Charles is out and West Indies at 62/4 after 5.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:06 PM IST
OUT! c Matthew Wade b Marcus Stoinis.
Feb 11, 2024 04:05 PM IST
Rovman Powell smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . West Indies at 61/3 after 5.3 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:05 PM IST
FOUR! Guides it with ease for a boundary.
Feb 11, 2024 04:02 PM IST
It's a Wicket. Shai Hope is out and West Indies at 56/3 after 5.1 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:02 PM IST
OUT! CAUGHT! Marcus Stoinis strikes on the first ball and Shai Hope has to walk back without scoring.
Feb 11, 2024 04:02 PM IST
West Indies at 56/2 after 5 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 24 (10)
Shai Hope 0 (1)
Australia
Spencer Johnson 1/13 (1)
Feb 11, 2024 04:02 PM IST
Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Spencer Johnson bowling . West Indies at 56/2 after 4.6 overs
Feb 11, 2024 04:02 PM IST
SIX! The extra ball costs Spencer Johnson here! He pitches this one up, on middle, Johnson Charles moves across a bit, picks it up and smashes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! The local boy strikes! A huge wicket for Australia as they see the back for Nicholas Pooran.Feb 11, 2024 03:52 PM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies at 42/1 after 4 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score:
West Indies
Johnson Charles 16 (8)
Nicholas Pooran 18 (7)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 1/10 (2)Feb 11, 2024 03:50 PM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 42/1 after 3.2 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Windies dealing in boundaries here!Feb 11, 2024 03:49 PM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . West Indies at 36/1 after 3.1 overs
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! Josh Hazlewood lands this on a good length and on middle, Johnson Charles tries heave it away but gets the inside half of the bat as the ball races to the deep square leg fence for a boundary.Share this article
