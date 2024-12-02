Menu Explore
Australia warned of 'chaos' after teen prodigy sounds alarm bells for Labuschagne: 'It’s not Marnus of 3-4 years ago...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2024 08:33 AM IST

Marnus Labuschagne came under fire after managing just 123 runs in his last 10 innings

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urged Australian team management to show patience and continue to back under-fire Marnus Labuschagne as the hosts aim to script a turnaround in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after India beat them by a record margin of 295 runs in the opening game in Perth last week.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal off India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium(AFP)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal off India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium(AFP)

Speaking to SEN four days before the start of the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Vaughan reckoned Australia should stick with Labuschagne for one more match, as he felt the No. 3 batter might take an aggressive route at one of his favourite venues. In nine innings at the venue, Labuschagne has scored 574 runs at 71.75, with three tons and a fifty.

“I’d go again (with Labuschagne). I’m a big believer that once you start a series with a team, unless there’s an injury or two and you have to change the formation, because of that, you made the call,” Vaughan told SEN.

“I believe you keep the same side for two or three games … try and get them playing together. If you start swapping and changing the side, that can create a bit more chaos in the batting unit.

“It’s not the Marnus of three or four years ago, so he’s got to find a method of looking to score and being a bit more positive, I think we’ll see that in Adelaide.”

Teen prodigy sounds alarm bells for Labuschagne

Vaughan's comment came after 19-year-old Sam Kontas sounded the alarm bells for Labuschagne with his stunning century against India on Sunday in the pink-ball warm-up game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The teen prodigy helped rescue the Primer Minister's XI with his 90-ball ton after the hosts were reduced to 22 for 2 by a near full-strength Indian bowling attack.

Kontas' knock soon sparked discussions on the possibility of the selectors making a change in the Australian Test squad, which could lead to his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Test series and help Nathan McSweeney drop down to his usual batting position of No. 3, thus replacing Labuschagne.

