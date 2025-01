Chennai [India], : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said that entry of pacer Scott Boland in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy proved to be a game-changer in favour of the Aussies, noting that the hosts would have lost without him in the squad since his round-the wicket deliveries against Indian left-handers proved to be a "major factor". Ashwin was speaking on his YouTube channel. "Australia was lucky......": Ashwin points out game-changing factor for hosts during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Boland was exceptional throughout the series, troubling Indian batters with his tough-to-handle, relentless line and lengths. His highlight was taking star batter Virat Kohli's wicket four times in the series. He emerged as the biggest thorn in the eyes of the Indian team during this series. He took 21 scalps in three matches at an average of 13.19, with best figures of 6/45. He took a ten-wicket haul in the fifth Test. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ashwin said, "All said that Pat Cummins had a great series, but he struggled against left-handers. Australia was lucky that Scott Boland came into the team. If Boland had not played, India would have won the series. No offence to Josh Hazlewood; he is a fantastic bowler. But if they had continued with the same attack, we would have won. Boland's round-the-wicket deliveries to our left-handers were a major factor."

Ashwin also said that the series was "class and outstanding" from a cricketing point of view.

"The series was on the line till the last session in Sydney. What a great series it was. As pure cricket, it was a class series, outstanding. Australia won the series after a tough fight till the last day. Usman Khawaja said after the series, 'I was Bumrah'ed ' That shows how intense the series was," said Ashwin.

Boland made his Test debut for Australia in 2021 and has not made a lot of international appearances due to the presence of the much-accomplished trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. In 13 Tests, he has taken 56 wickets at an average of 17.66 and best figures of 6/7. He has also played 14 ODIs and three T20Is, having taken 19 wickets in these formats combined. Boland made his international debut in 2016 against India.

Boland's Test average is the eighth-best overall in Test history and the best since the first WW among bowlers with a minimum of 50 wickets to his name in the format. The best-ever bowling average belongs to England's George Lohmann, who took 112 wickets in 18 Tests from 1886 to 1896 at an average of 10.75, as per Wisden.

Among Aussies with 50 Test scalps, only Turner has a better bowling average of 16.53, with 101 wickets in 17 Tests.

Coming to the modern-day contemporaries with 50 Test wickets, Axar Patel has the next-best bowling average, followed by Jasprit Bumrah and Kyle Jamieson .

