Australian coach gives Prithvi Shaw example in strict warning against fast-tracking AUS youngster for BGT

Many in Australian cricket are excited about the prospects of young Sam Konstas of New South Wales, who has come into the limelight as the long-term replacement at the top of the order for David Warner as an ageing Australian squad try to account for the future down the line as well. Prithvi Shaw getting dismissed during the BGT, and Sam Konstas celebrating a century for NSW.(AAP)

There have been some discussion about whether or not Konstas should be considered for fast-tracking into the Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India later this month, with the 19-year-old this week making his debut for Australia A as India A visit for some developmental touring matches.

The teenager has become the talk of town following his debut appearances for NSW following his stint in club cricket, as he made appearances in this this season’s Sheffield Shield tournament. However, while the talent and skill is there to see, some believe that Konstas must be given time to develop temperamentally before he is introduced to Test cricket.

One such figure is sports science coach and batting guru Neil D’Costa, who currently acts as the individual coach for Marnus Labuschagne amongst others. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, D’Costa gave the cautionary story of Prithvi Shaw, who was brought into India’s Test team at a similarly young age, but saw his career ebb out after a tough tour down under in 2020-21.

"He could be a good player for 100 Tests. If they put him in now, he might only play 10 Tests,” said D’Costa to the Australian newspaper. “He’s another player who has shown great potential but let him play two years of Sheffield Shield. Let him understand the grounds [in Australia], understand the flows, understand himself and understand the game. If he’s good enough, he will get the runs, and he’ll be in [the team in] a little bit.”

‘How’s Prithvi Shaw going?'

D’Costa is one of the most trusted figures in the Australian coaching circuits, having helped Michael Clarke and Phillip Hughes break through the ranks in the past, and now helping Labuschagne troubleshoot his game. He wasn’t pleased with talk about Konstas breaking into the team before the time is right, pointing out that the same was done with Shaw despite his weaknesses, which has left him in the lurch at the top level of the sport.

“It’s just ridiculous. How’s Prithvi Shaw going? I could see his weaknesses before he went in,” said D’Costa emphatically.

Konstas had a good start for NSW with a pair of centuries, but has struggled for consistency. He had a tough first match against India A in Mackay, dismissed for a duck in the first innings and only registering 16 in the ongoing chase, falling to Mukesh Kumar on both occasions.