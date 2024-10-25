Australian cricket team loses 10 wickets for 1 run with 6 ducks in one of the craziest batting collapses of all time

In one of the most calamitous collapses of all time in high-level cricket, an Australia One-Day Cup match between Western Australia and Tasmania at the WACA in Perth saw the hosts lose their final eight wickets for a solitary run as they were bowled out for 53. Beau Webster of Tasmania celebrates one of his six wickets in Western Australia's collapse.(Getty)

Despite boasting plenty of Australian internationals such as Cameron Bancroft and Josh Inglis, the Perth-based team saw none of their final seven batters register a single run, as six ducks meant that their innings went from 52/2 to 53/10 in a matter of minutes.

In a 28-ball period, the dismissal of Cameron Bancroft triggered an incredible procession of batters returning to the dressing room.

Beau Webster of Tasmania was the wrecker-in-chief for his team, as he took 6 wickets, and 5 of those final 8 within the collapse. From the other end, Billy Stanlake also contributed with 3 wickets, with Tom Rogers having dismissed Aaron Hardie for the first wicket of the innings.

Western Australia lost 5 wickets at the score of 52, going from 52-2 to 52-7 in 14 deliveries. Any hopes of recovery were quickly dashed soon after.

WA had originally gotten off to a decent start despite losing Aaron Hardie early in the innings. Bancroft and D’Arcy Short stitched together a partnership to help the team to 45/1, but Short was dismissed at that point.

Breaking the partnership provided visiting Tasmania the opportunity to add on some more wickets, but the collapse was unlike anything they would have expected from their opposition.

Mini-collapse during chase as well

In response, needing only 54 from 50 overs, Tasmania unsurprisingly chased down the target comfortably. Mitchell Owen opened and got them off to a blazing start, but there would have been slight concerns as Tasmania themselves suffered a mini-collapse, going from 33-0 to 34-3.

The experience of Matthew Wade meant that there were no more hiccups, however, as he helped wrap up the chase within 8.3 overs.

This massive loss now sees Western Australia at the bottom of the table in the domestic one-day competition, with one win and three losses in four matches.Tasmania rise to third, behind powerhouses New South Wales and Victoria.

The WACA will be the focus of the cricket world in a month's time, as it prepares to host the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, beginning on November 22.