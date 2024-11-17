Australian media's obsession with Virat Kohli continues as India great once again grabs frontpage with GOAT tag

Already 36-years-old, Virat Kohli is still considered to be the face of Indian cricket by countless fans and experts. The veteran is currently in Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to start on November 22. Virat Kohli will be the star attraction at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series, Kohli has been receiving plenty of attention from Australian media. A few days ago, the frontpage of a newspaper had his photo, with the headline reading, 'Yugon ki ladai (Fight for the ages)."

Virat Kohli hogs the frontpage

Now it looks like the Australian media's obsession with Kohli continues and the former India captain once again made the frontpage headlines. In a newspaper, Kohli's face was on the frontpage, captioned as, "G.O.A.T How trailblazing Kohli completely changed cricket".

Kohli was part of the Indian team which recently got whitewashed by New Zealand 0-3 in a home Test series. He only managed to register 93 runs at 15.50, his lowest average in a home series in the last seven years.

In the upcoming series, Kohli will be aiming to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1809 Test runs in Australia. He currently has 1352 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08, needing 458 more to get top spot.

He also has the chance to bag the record for most Test tons by a visiting cricketer in Australia. He currently has six, within touching distance of English legends Jack Hobbs (nine centuries) and Wally Hammond (seven tons).

Meanwhile, he also has 509 runs in four Tests at the Adelaide Oval, averaging at 63.62. With 102 more runs, he can overtake Brian Lara's tally of 610 runs and become the highest-scoring visiting batter at this venue. The series will also see Kohli's 100th international match vs Australia, likely during the third Test. It will make him the second Indian to reach the milestone, joining Sachin who has played 110 matches vs Australia.