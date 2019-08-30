e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Australian veteran Michael Klinger scores 8th T20 ton, now second behind Chris Gayle in list of most centuries

The 39-year old is set to call time on his 21-year career at the end of England’s T20 tournament. This was his eighth T20 century and he is only behind swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle who has 21 tons against his name.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Michael Klinger of Gloucestershire plays a shot during the Vitality Blast match between Gloucestershire and Somerset at Bristol County Ground.
Michael Klinger of Gloucestershire plays a shot during the Vitality Blast match between Gloucestershire and Somerset at Bristol County Ground.(Getty Images)
         

Veteran Australian opener Michael Klinger has moved to the second spot in the list of most centuries scored in T20 cricket by a batsman after he scored his eighth ton in the ongoing T20 Blast competition. Playing for Gloucestershire, Klinger smashed 102* off 65 balls to guide his team to a T20 Blast quarter-final berth with a five-run win over Kent on Thursday.

The 39-year old is set to call time on his 21-year career at the end of England’s T20 tournament. This was his eighth T20 century and he is only behind swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle who has 21 tons against his name. Aaron Finch, David Warner, Luke Wright and Brendon McCullum have seven, followed by Rohit Sharma who has six.

“I didn’t even know I got 100 because the main scoreboard had 91,” Klinger was quoted as saying by ICC. “It probably took a bit of pressure off not even knowing I was close, to be honest.

The journeyman cricketer has represented Australia in 3 T20 internationals, with a highest score of 62. A veteran of 182 first-class matches, Klinger has scored more than 11,000 runs in the longest format. He has also played 177 List A matches and total of 204 T20 matches in leagues in Australia and England. He was bought by the now defunct franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the Indian Premier League.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:42 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss