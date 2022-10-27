Australia's Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of big match against England in T20 World Cup

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their match against arch-rivals England in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage on Friday. Wade is the second Australian cricketer to return Covid-positive, after spinner Adam Zampa had got infected earlier.

Rules for the ongoing T20 World Cup allow Covid-infected cricketers to play in the matches if the symptoms are mild. Wade is expected to play the important match against England on Friday unless his health deteriorates badly.

Earlier, Josh Inglis, reserve wicketkeeper of Australia for the marquee tournament had met with a freak injury. Defending champions had then replaced Inglis with all-rounder Cameron Green. Captain Aaron Finch had said that they were taking a risk by not replacing Inglis with a backup wicketkeeper. Finch had further informed that opener David Warner might do the glovework whenever Wade had to sit out.

However, interestingly Glenn Maxwell was seen with wicketkeeping gloves on and doing drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade gloveman, on Thursday.

Meanwhile as reported by cricket.com.au, Zampa has returned multiple negative tests in recent days. The lead spinner was seen bowling in the nets during Australia's training session too, signalling that he might resume playing for the national team very soon.

