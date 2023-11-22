Avesh Khan traded to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 auction, Devdutt Padikkal joins Lucknow Super Giants

The Indian Premier League on Wednesday confirmed that Rajasthan Royals' (RR) star opener Devdutt Padikkal has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Avesh Khan, has, in turn, joined the Royals. Padikkal had represented RR in two seasons -- 2022 and 2023 -- and had started his career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019-2021). Avesh had also begun his IPL career at RCB in 2017 before joining Delhi Capitals, where he spent four seasons between 2018-2021. At the mega auction preceding the 2022 edition, he was signed by LSG. Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan celebrates after picking a wicket in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals(Lucknow Super Giants Twitter)

Avesh has so far played 47 IPL matches and has 55 wickets to his name. The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches & picked 26 wickets after joining the franchise in 2022, was traded to RR for his existing fee (INR 10 crore). Padikkal, meanwhile, will head to LSG from RR for his existing fee (INR 7.75 crore) as well; the left-handed batter has 57 IPL matches under his belt and has scored 1521 runs, smashing a century and 9 fifties.

He represented the RR in 28 matches, scoring 637 runs.

The confirmation of the trade came shortly after Gautam Gambhir, the mentor for LSG, confirmed his departure from the franchise to reunite with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Gambhir had led the KKR to two IPL titles as captain, and is expected to join the side in a coaching role ahead of the 2024 season.

Padikkal had played in all of RR's matches in the 2022 edition when the side had reached the final of the tournament. However, the Sanju Samson-led team faced a defeat at the hands of tournament's debutants Gujarat Titans in the title clash. Padikkal had scored 376 runs in 17 matches in the edition at a strike rate of 122.88.

Avesh had a strong 2022 season in the tournament as well, picking 18 wickets in 13 matches; his impressive performances ensured him a consistent run in Team India in the shortest format, and Avesh remains a part of the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

