'Need to perform when it matters...': David Warner delivers fiery '2027' response at Kaif's 'India were the best' remark

Australia became the world champions for the sixth time on Sunday when they defeated the high-flying Indian team in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. On a slow surface at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia captain Pat Cummins invited India to bat, and an exquisite bowling performance from the side saw the home team being bowled out for 240 in exactly 50 overs. The men in yellow chased down the target with relative ease, as Travis Head slammed a century in a 43-over chase. Ahmedabad: Australia's David Warner during the award ceremony after Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 over India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Following the final, Mohammad Kaif, the former Indian cricketer, stated that India were the best team on paper, and that the “best team” hadn't won the 2023 World Cup. India were invincible going into the final, having registered 10-successive wins in the tournament; interestingly, the side had begun its campaign with a six-wicket victory over the Aussies last month.

“Congratulations to Australia but I am not ready to accept that the best team won the World Cup. This Indian team has been the best side. They would win so many times playing against the same Australian team, even though they lost today. It was one of those bad day, this happens sometimes. ,” Kaif had said following the World Cup final on Star Sports.

Australia had lost their opening two games before kickstarting a winning streak that extended till the final of the World Cup; and the side's opener David Warner has now reacted to Kaif's claims. Warner, taking to his official X account, stated that it “doesn't matter” which team is better on the paper.

“I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come,” Warner posted.

This was Warner's second ODI World Cup title, having lifted his first in 2015 under the captaincy of Michael Clarke. A host of Australian team members including Pat Cummins landed back home in the early morning hours of Wednesday. However, the Aussie T20 team will now take on India in a five-match series starting November 23; Matthew Wade will lead the side.

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON