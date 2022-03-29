'Baby AB': Super Giants batter Badoni impresses Rahul in losing cause; captain says ‘packs a punch & plays 360 degrees’

Lucknow Super Giants made the worst possible start to their Indian Premier League, which eventually costed them the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Super Giants top-order collapsed like a pack of cards in front of the Titans attack spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, who opted to field first after winning the toss.

Such was the impact that the Super Giants found themselves struggling at 29/4 inside the powerplay overs. However, the team managed to revive their innings, courtesy to middle-order batters Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni, who guided the side to a respectable 158/6 in 20 overs.

Together the pair added 87 runs for the fifth wicket before Hooda was trapped LBW by Rashid Khan on 55 (41) in 15.5 overs.

However, Badoni, who also made his IPL debut, carried on with all-rounder Krunal Pandya as the pair added 40 runs.

Badoni, who arrived in the middle in the fifth over, was finally dismissed in the 19th over of the Super Giants innings, making sure he did his job before returning to the dugout. He scored 54 off 41 deliveries, which featured four 4s and three 6s.

Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was mighty impressed with Badoni's effort, with the star opener reckoning him as a AB de Villiers in the making.

“He's baby AB. He has been phenomenal from the first day. For a little boy he packs a punch and plays 360 degrees, so happy for him as he grabbed the opportunity. It was not ideal for him to walk out with us four down but he did well under pressure and hopefully he can continue doing that,” said the Lucknow skipper about Badoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Titans completed the 159-run chase with two balls to spare as Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten knock of 40 from 24 deliveries.