Ayush Mhatre joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and more: A look at India’s all six Under-19 World Cup-winning captains

The 2008 win was a proper dig in and survive campaign. Virat Kohli captained a side that had to win a messy, weather-affected final - the kind where reputations don’t matter and basics do.

The final against Sri Lanka wasn’t about a viral knock or a 10-over blitz; it was about keeping the game in India’s pocket. India chased with discipline, finishing the job without drama, and the U19 World Cup became a realistic dream for India rather than a “someday” project.

India’s first U19 title was built on control - with bat and brain. In Colombo, Mohammad Kaif led a side that looked unusually composed for a youth tournament, handling pressure like it was a domestic one-dayer.

From Mohammad Kaif to Ayush Mhatre, each title run has had its own signature moment - a chase held together with glue, a rain-hit scrap, a coming-of-age hundred, and now a final that basically needed a fire extinguisher.

India’s U19 World Cup story is basically a six-part reminder that the pipeline never sleeps. Different captains, different styles, same ending: India finding a way to win the one game that matters most.

If 2008 was about survival, 2012 was about a captain owning the biggest night. Unmukt Chand produced one of India’s most iconic U19 innings in the final - an unbeaten hundred that turned a tricky chase into a highlight reel.

India were pushed into a low-scoring, high-stress finish against South Africa, and when rain arrived, the match turned into a test of nerve, India held on through the chaos and edged it on D/L - not pretty, but absolutely champion behaviour. That title also announced something important: India could win even when Plan A got washed away.

India’s run was marked by growing certainty: bowlers doing their jobs, top-orders handling new-ball pressure, and then the captain taking the final away from Australia with a statement knock. It wasn’t just a trophy; it was an “I belong here” moment that echoed far beyond Townsville.

2018: Prithvi Shaw’s ruthless, professional march The 2018 campaign felt like a team built to win from day one - fast bowlers with pace, batters with intent, and a captain who played like he had already been in that final in his head. Prithvi Shaw led a side that looked miles ahead in clarity.

The final against Australia became a one-sided showcase: India’s bowlers squeezed, then the chase was wrapped up with authority. The image that stuck was the captain lifting the cup, but the real story was how clinical India were - no panic, no wobble, just a title run executed like a plan.

2022: Yash Dhull’s team, built on nerves The 2022 title was classic tournament cricket: adapt to surfaces, win ugly when needed and keep one calm player at the crease in crunch moments. Yash Dhull captained a group that learned how to manage tension rather than chase perfection.

England were beaten in the final, but the campaign’s identity was India’s ability to control games late. Think partnerships that killed the chase pressure, bowlers who didn’t give boundaries, and a lower order that didn’t freeze. Also, shoutout to finishing swagger - Dinesh Bana’s winning-hit moment is the kind U19 folklore is made of.

2026: Ayush Mhatre’s calm - powered by Sooryavanshi’s supernova The 2026 win was the loudest India have ever announced a U19 title. Ayush Mhatre led, but the final was defined by the bat of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who turned the summit clash into a record-breaking assault - a stunning 175 off 80 balls, with a boundary count that reads like a videogame code.

India piled up 411/9 and then strangled England’s chase, sealing the trophy with a 100-run win. More than the margin, it was the message: this was India’s sixth title, but it didn’t feel like history repeating - it felt like history accelerating. One captain, one superstar innings, and a team performance that made the final look like a mismatch.

Six titles. Six captains. One pattern: when India’s U19 reach the final with momentum, they don’t just play to win - they play like the cup already has their name on it.