Home / Cricket / Azam Khan, son of Moin Khan, completes run with inverted bat in PSL - Watch

Azam Khan, son of Moin Khan, completes run with inverted bat in PSL - Watch

cricket Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
Azam Khan completes a run with an inverted bat
Azam Khan completes a run with an inverted bat(Screengrab)
         

Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, has been making headlines in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). On Sunday, Azam drew special attention as he completed his run with the bat inverted, as he played a well-compiled knock of 46 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The video of the run went viral on social media with many Twitter users saying Azam has “redefined” cricket with his innovative way of completing the run.

The 21-year-old batsman has often been criticised owing to his body weight and also been accused of being favoured because of being son of Moin.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam were involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 85 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators secure a five-wicket win against Karachi Kings. The Kings posted a total of 156 for 9 which the Gladiators chased down with an over to spare.

 

Azam was named the Man of the Match and commentator Ramiz Raza during the post-match presentation ceremony told the 21-year-old: “I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that.”

