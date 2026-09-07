Azhar Ali blames Aaqib Javed for the chaos in Pakistan cricket and has no hope for the Edgbaston Test success

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is absolutely heartbroken that Pakistan cricket has reached its nadir in recent years. In the ongoing three-Test series against England, Pakistan have lost the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s and are staring at a whitewash with the third and final game scheduled for September 9 at Edgbaston. For a very long time, the Pakistani sides of the past had the tag of being unpredictable but that aspect of their character is just not there anymore. They are now predictable in the wrong way.

Azhar Ali served Pakistan with distinction. (X)

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“People used to say you could expect anything from Pakistan. But we don’t even do that inconsistency any more. We’ve become totally consistent – in the most negative way,” Azhar, who was part of the Pakistani side that drew 2-2 in England in 2016, expressed his dismay in an interview with the Guardian.

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Deep Dive What did Azhar Ali say about Aaqib Javed's role in Pakistan cricket's current situation? Azhar Ali criticized Aaqib Javed for making poor decisions that have negatively impacted Pakistan cricket, stating he should take responsibility for the team's performances. Why is Azhar Ali pessimistic about Pakistan's chances in the third Test against England? Azhar Ali expressed concern over the team's body language and overall performance, indicating that he would be surprised if the final Test is competitive. What actions have been taken by the PCB after the losses in the first two Tests? The PCB sent seven players home, replaced the Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed, and initiated a disciplinary inquiry into players' conduct following the team's poor performance.

“Cricket in Pakistan needs proper care and a vision that gives hope to a nation on the brink of losing their appetite. If we don’t pull our socks up, we won’t be able to bring people back. You cannot lose hope but the signs are not good,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Azhar, who played 97 Tests for Pakistan and scored 19 centuries, is pessimistic about the team’s chances in the third Test. “You can tell from their body language that things are not good. I would be very surprised if the final Test is a contest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azhar, who played 97 Tests for Pakistan and scored 19 centuries, is pessimistic about the team’s chances in the third Test. “You can tell from their body language that things are not good. I would be very surprised if the final Test is a contest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The 41-year-old also called to account High Performance Director Aaqib Javed, who is overseeing all cricketing matters at the Pakistan Cricket Board. He is very close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and has survived through all upheavals in recent years.

“We have had bad decisions like these for three years now. He should take responsibility for the performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week, and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz Ahmed [Test head coach sacked after the Lord’s defeat] and Babar [Azam]. He appointed them just a few months earlier!

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“That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires, and he then says: ‘It’s not me.’ Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away,” Azhar said.

After the Lord’s defeat, Pakistan sacked bowling coach Umar Gul too and asked as many as seven players to fly back home, and flew in a new set of players. Azhar is sympathetic to captain Babar Azam. “It is probably the worst time to captain Pakistan right now. He has to consider his options, too, I believe. Every player goes through periods of low scores, but as a nation we just kept expecting him to deliver, and criticism followed. It has played on his mind, and he has doubted himself, while lacking any internal support.

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“I don’t think he is as mentally strong as Misbah or, say, Younis Khan. Misbah was not as talented as Babar, but he was far tougher. Younis faced criticism but never lost his targets. Everyone is different, though. We have to realise that and create an environment where he can flourish, not be pulled back,” Azhar said.