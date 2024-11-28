Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Babar Azam and other seniors slated for comeback for South Africa tour

PTI |
Nov 28, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Babar Azam and other seniors slated for comeback for South Africa tour

Karachi, Senior players Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are in line to make a comeback to the national One-day squad for the South Africa tour.

Babar Azam and other seniors slated for comeback for South Africa tour
Babar Azam and other seniors slated for comeback for South Africa tour

The Pakistani selectors are expected to announce the squads for the three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests in South Africa soon.

"Fakhar who was dropped for the white-ball series in Australia and Zimbabwe because of a failed fitness test and knee problem has apparently worked on his fitness and is in line to be considered for the white ball matches in South Africa," a source, close to the national selectors, said.

The source also said the selectors have suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board to send the group of players selected only for Test series, earlier to South Africa for a training camp for better preparation.

He said that former captain Babar along with Shaheen and Naseem who were rested for the Zimbabwe tour would also be named in the ODI and Test squads.

"As far as the T20 squad is concerned the selectors are still deliberating on giving more exposure to the pool of new players for the format who were picked for the Australia and Zimbabwe series," the source said.

He said Fakhar might be also called up for the T20 matches but Babar, Shaheen and Naseem could be played in just the three ODIs and two Tests.

Senior selector, Aaqib Javed is already in Zimbabwe with the team after being named the interim head coach of the white-ball squads while Australian Jason Gillespie will remain head coach for the Test series in South Africa.

The Tests are important for South Africa as they still have a chance to sneak into the World Test Championship final.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On