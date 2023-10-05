'Babar, biriyani kaisa tha?': Ravi Shastri stumps Babar Azam; Pakistan captain fires no-nonsense response - Watch

With Babar Azam fever momentarily taking over Hyderabad following Pakistan's historic visit to India for the ICC World Cup 2023, the top-ranked Pakistani batter received a polite enquiry from former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri in the recently concluded edition of the ICC Captains’ Call on Wednesday. Hyderabad's biryani has become an instant hit among Babar and Co. as Pakistan's cricket team will enjoy the famous cuisine for almost two weeks in India.

Babar received a polite enquiry from Shastri (AP-Reuters)

For their daily protein intake in the India World Cup, the Pakistani players are dependent on chicken, mutton and fish. During the special interaction at the ICC Captains’ Call in Ahmedabad, Babar was asked to express his love for Hyderabadi biryani by celebrated commentator Shastri. "Sau baari baata chuke hain (have answered it 100 times)," Babar responded. The noteworthy reply of the Pakistani skipper has garnered the attention of netizens on social media.

Hyderabadi biryani gets 8 out of 10 from Babar

In a video shared by ICC on Instagram, Babar candidly provided his views on the Hyderabadi biryani. "It is the specialty. The Hyderabadi Biryani! And I think it is an 8 out of 10! It is slightly spicy though," Babar had said. The premier batter of the Green Army is visiting India for the first time. Babar was unavailable for selection due to an injury when Pakistan last toured India for an ICC event in 2016.

‘It is like we are home’

Speaking at the pre-World Cup press conference, Babar revealed that he was not expecting the warm reception Pakistani players have received in India. "I think the hospitality was nice - we were not expecting this, but I think the way people are responding towards our team, everyone enjoyed it. We are a week in Hyderabad so it is not like we are in India, it is like we are home. I think it's a golden opportunity for everyone to give their 100 percent and enjoy the tournament," Babar said.

Babar smashes 90 vs Australia

Pakistan captain Babar warmed up for the ICC World Cup in India with a brilliant knock against Australia in the practice match. Babar smashed 90 off 59 balls against Pat Cummins' Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. Babar's Pakistan side is scheduled to play their ODI World Cup opener against the Netherlands at the same venue on Friday.

