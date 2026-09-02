Babar Azam develops fever ahead of 3rd England Test amid ongoing chaos in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan cricket has hit another rough patch amid the chaos following their dismal performances in the first two Tests on the England tour. The PCB has already recalled seven players from the squad after the heavy defeat at Lord’s and also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Now, ahead of the third Test, Babar Azam has been laid low by fever.

Babar Azam down with fever as Pakistan’s England tour descends into chaos (AP Image)

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Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, who confirmed the update about Babar’s illness to Geo News, suggested there is no need to panic as the former captain remains otherwise fit. He is expected to recover quickly, with the team hoping he will be available for the upcoming Test.

The Pakistan skipper himself is going through a lean patch with the bat in the series, scoring just eight and six at Lord’s as Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat. Babar missed the first Test due to injury, with Salman Ali Agha taking over as captain. His awkward dismissal to Jofra Archer’s short ball in the second innings summed up Pakistan’s struggles against the English pacers in the series.

Deep Dive What prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to remove seven players from the squad? The PCB's decision to remove seven players followed Pakistan's poor performance in the first two Tests against England, particularly after a heavy 194-run defeat at Lord's, leading to widespread criticism and internal frustrations. How did Babar Azam's recent illness affect his participation in the third Test? Babar Azam developed a fever ahead of the third Test, but team manager Naveed Akram Cheema stated that there was no need for panic as he is expected to recover quickly and potentially be available for the match. Why are former captains and coaches critical of the PCB's recent decisions? Former captains and coaches have labeled the PCB's drastic squad changes and removal of coaching staff as panic-driven and chaotic, indicating that it reflects poorly on the team's stability and future direction.

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{{^usCountry}} Babar’s struggles in England come after what had been a promising return to form during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. He finished the two-Test series with 193 runs, including two half-centuries, although Pakistan had to settle for a 1-1 draw. His return as Test captain had therefore begun with mixed results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babar’s struggles in England come after what had been a promising return to form during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. He finished the two-Test series with 193 runs, including two half-centuries, although Pakistan had to settle for a 1-1 draw. His return as Test captain had therefore begun with mixed results. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Pakistan batter’s wait for a Test century continues. Babar has not scored a three-figure knock in the format since his 161 against New Zealand in December 2022, leaving him without a century in Tests for nearly four years.

Massive chaos in Pakistan cricket

Meanwhile, the PCB’s drastic decision to remove seven players and make changes to the coaching staff midway through the series triggered a furious backlash from former captains and coaches, who labelled the shake-up panic-driven and chaotic. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has also offered his resignation from the Pakistan national selection committee following this decision.

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The PCB confirmed that former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha would be sent home, while Sarfaraz Ahmed, appointed as the Test team’s head coach in April, was removed from the role. He was replaced by Mike Hesson, Pakistan’s white-ball coach, as the board moved quickly to reshape the Test set-up following the team’s poor performances in England.