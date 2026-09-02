Babar Azam develops fever ahead of 3rd England Test amid ongoing chaos in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan cricket has hit another rough patch amid the chaos following their dismal performances in the first two Tests on the England tour. The PCB has already recalled seven players from the squad after the heavy defeat at Lord’s and also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Now, ahead of the third Test, Babar Azam has been laid low by fever.
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Team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, who confirmed the update about Babar’s illness to Geo News, suggested there is no need to panic as the former captain remains otherwise fit. He is expected to recover quickly, with the team hoping he will be available for the upcoming Test.
The Pakistan skipper himself is going through a lean patch with the bat in the series, scoring just eight and six at Lord’s as Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat. Babar missed the first Test due to injury, with Salman Ali Agha taking over as captain. His awkward dismissal to Jofra Archer’s short ball in the second innings summed up Pakistan’s struggles against the English pacers in the series.
Deep Dive
What prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to remove seven players from the squad?
The PCB's decision to remove seven players followed Pakistan's poor performance in the first two Tests against England, particularly after a heavy 194-run defeat at Lord's, leading to widespread criticism and internal frustrations.
How did Babar Azam's recent illness affect his participation in the third Test?
Babar Azam developed a fever ahead of the third Test, but team manager Naveed Akram Cheema stated that there was no need for panic as he is expected to recover quickly and potentially be available for the match.
Why are former captains and coaches critical of the PCB's recent decisions?
Former captains and coaches have labeled the PCB's drastic squad changes and removal of coaching staff as panic-driven and chaotic, indicating that it reflects poorly on the team's stability and future direction.
Babar’s struggles in England come after what had been a promising return to form during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. He finished the two-Test series with 193 runs, including two half-centuries, although Pakistan had to settle for a 1-1 draw. His return as Test captain had therefore begun with mixed results.
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Babar’s struggles in England come after what had been a promising return to form during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies. He finished the two-Test series with 193 runs, including two half-centuries, although Pakistan had to settle for a 1-1 draw. His return as Test captain had therefore begun with mixed results.
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However, the Pakistan batter’s wait for a Test century continues. Babar has not scored a three-figure knock in the format since his 161 against New Zealand in December 2022, leaving him without a century in Tests for nearly four years.
Massive chaos in Pakistan cricket
Meanwhile, the PCB’s drastic decision to remove seven players and make changes to the coaching staff midway through the series triggered a furious backlash from former captains and coaches, who labelled the shake-up panic-driven and chaotic. Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has also offered his resignation from the Pakistan national selection committee following this decision.
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The PCB confirmed that former captains Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha would be sent home, while Sarfaraz Ahmed, appointed as the Test team’s head coach in April, was removed from the role. He was replaced by Mike Hesson, Pakistan’s white-ball coach, as the board moved quickly to reshape the Test set-up following the team’s poor performances in England.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.