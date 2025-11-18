Babar Azam faces ICC's wrath, match fees docked for 'abuse of cricket equipment': 'No need for formal hearing'

Pakistan batter Babar Azam witnessed a certain part of his match fees being docked on Tuesday after he was found guilty of breaching the Level 1 of ICC's Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on November 16. The former Pakistan captain will have to let go of 10 per cent of his match fees due to breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Pakistan batter Babar Azam's match fees was docked(AP)

It is worth mentioning that Article 2.2 relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Babar Azam, who recently broke his two-year-long century drought in the 2nd ODI at the same venue, admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was “no need for a formal hearing.”

The charge on Babar was levelled by the on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

According to the official guidelines, level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When did the incident happen?

The incident happened in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when Babar Azam hit the stumps in frustration after being dismissed. He vented his anger before leaving the field, and this has now landed him in trouble.

Speaking of Babar, he had a good series against Sri Lanka as he played an unbeaten 102-run knock in the second ODI, scoring his first international century in 83 innings and after 807 days.

In the entire three-match series, Babar managed 165 runs, and his performance was one of the main reasons behind why the hosts won the series 3-0.

Babar will now aim to replicate the same form in the T20I Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The opening match will be played on Tuesday, November 18 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.