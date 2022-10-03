Babar Azam heavily trolled for dropping two absolute sitters in Pakistan vs England 7th T20I - Watch

Babar Azam capped off a nightmare outing in the 7th T20I against England as Moeen Ali & Co. outclassed the hosts to register a memorable win in the series decider on Sunday. England bowlers exposed Pakistan's middle-order after the batting failures of in-form batters Babar and Mohammad Rizwan in the 7th T20I of the bilateral series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Moeen & Co. finished their historic tour to Pakistan with a 67-run win over the Green Army.

Pakistani batting sensation Babar failed to fire for the hosts as the star player perished for 4 off 4 balls in the series decider. Babar not only recorded a forgetful outing with the willow but the ace cricketer also dropped two crucial catches in the 7th T20I against the Three Lions. The Pakistani skipper was trolled left, right and centre for his fielding disasterclass against England in the series decider at Lahore.

Pakistan fans after seeing Babar Azam drop that catch pic.twitter.com/oGfdq5DB1Q — ZAMAN (@thezamanx) October 2, 2022

ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli's selfless gesture to Karthik after being stuck at 49 goes viral

Babar dropped a dolly of a catch in the 16th over when Harry Brook took the aerial route while batting against pace ace Haris Rauf. Stationed at mid-off, Babar failed to pouch a simple catch of the England batter. Earlier, Babar had given a lifeline to Dawid Malan before the end of the 12th over. Fielding at extra-cover, Babar was not safe as houses as the Pakistan skipper dropped the crucial catch of the England batter.

Babar drop catch of Malan & Tabish Hashmi Reaction 😂 #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/Fv7fI0ACg7 — Ispoiderman🇵🇰 (@zulqarnain7777) October 2, 2022

After 2 drop catches by Babar pic.twitter.com/0Zlmgn4DnQ — Rana Shazib (@RanaShazibKhan) October 2, 2022

Malan ended up smashing 78 off 47 balls in the series decider between Pakistan and England. Malan and Brook's batting heroics powered England to 209-3 in the 20-over contest. In reply, Babar and Rizwan departed for cheap as Pakistan mustered 142-8 in 20 overs. Visitors England have finished its first tour to the Asian nation with a 4-3 series win. England's Malan was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock. Malan's teammate Brook was adjudged the Player of the Series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON