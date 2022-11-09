Babar, Rizwan come to the party with brilliant fifties as Pakistan reach T20 WC final; beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

Pakistan produced a brilliant performance against New Zealand to book a berth in the final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Chasing a 152-run target, Pakistan received a massive boost as their opener, Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) returned to run-scoring as the side registered a 7-wicket victory in Sydney. Pakistan chased down a 152-run target with 5 balls remaining.

Batting first, New Zealand endured a poor start as Finn Allen was dismissed on only the third ball of the over by Shaheen Afridi. The Pakistan bowlers kept things tight throughout the Powerplay, conceding only 38 runs while also picking another wicket of Devon Conway in the final delivery of the sixth over.

Glenn Phillips, who had been in fine form throughout the tournament, was also dismissed on 6 before Kane Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53) stabilised the innings with an important 68-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, New Zealand couldn't finish the innings strongly thanks to Pakistan pacers' magnificent bowling in the death overs.

The side restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 with Shaheen Afridi finishing at impressive 2/24 in four overs. Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled only two overs, also picked the crucial wicket of Glenn Phillips.

In the run-chase, Pakistan made a bright start as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam returned to run-scoring, providing the side with a massive boost on the big-ticket day. The duo forged a 105-run stand for the first wicket with Babar Azam scoring an important 53 off 42 deliveries. Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 57 off 43 balls.

Mohammad Haris continued on his big hitting following the duo's departure with 30 off 26 deliveries, as Pakistan eventually registered a seven-wicket win. The side will now face the winners of the match between India and England, that takes place on Thursday in Adelaide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON